During the first full Student Senate Assembly of the year, the chamber voted on a bill that would allow academic based groups to apply for travel funding.
In the past, only DEI-based groups, KU Model UN and KU Mock Trial could apply for travel funding. If the bill passed, all academic based groups could receive funding if they show that they can’t continue their duties without travel funding.
“Let's just use Her Campus as an example. Her Campus isn’t a competition based group, so they can't receive travel funding because they're not going to compete,” Student Body Vice President DaNae Estabine said. “So it really has to be a competition group.”
Finance Chair Camden Baxter presented a speech for the negation of the bill. He said that Student Senate truly doesn’t have the fiscal resources to fund these groups.
“The simple reality is that we do not have the financial resources in order to fund large numbers of student groups to go attend conferences or any of the other things that they may want to do,” Baxter said. “The unallocated fund was down to pennies by the end of the year.”
Baxter also served as chair of the Fee Review Committee this Spring, approving an $11,000 student fee allocation in travel funding for Student Senate.
Baxter gave a hypothetical situation for the chamber to think on; either send five engineers to Duluth, Minnesota, for a conference or have a gala hosted in the Student Union, with both events costing the same.
“But ask yourself, is it a better use of our very limited funds to host events on campus that are available to a large number of students, or is it better for us to use the exact same amount of money to send a small handful of students all across the country?” Baxter said.
The bill failed 18-20 with two abstentions.
Organizing the DEI Fund Board
In years past, the Student Body President and Student Body Vice President candidates have been given $1,000 for campaign expenses, but without this funding being in the constitution, there have been problems accessing the funds. Estabine presented an amendment to finalize this funding within the Student Senate Constitution.
The bill passed 37-2 with four abstentions.
Christopher Raithel, fund development director, presented a bill to reorganize the DEI Fund Board’s constitution to create more clarity and understanding for groups applying for funding.
The bill passed 40-3 with two abstention.
Bills Funded
Ash Wilson, the director for the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, presented a request for $2,000 for materials like makeup, jewelry and accessories for the Trans Closet. Wilson said they count hangers at the Trans Closet to count inventory, and they are in dire need of donations.
“In the first week of classes alone we had 66 empty hangers, so we are in high demand for things,” Wilson said. “Students are constantly requesting more items, which again is why I'm here. We heavily rely on donations and sponsorships.”
The bill passed 39-3 with four abstentions.
The assembly also passed bills to fund the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (AMSE), the First Nations Student Association (FNSA), Her Campus KU, the International Law Society at KU Law, KU Chess Club, KU Gaymers, the Psychology Department Diversity Committee, KYou Magazine, the KU Economics Club and the Latin American Student Union (LASU). Overall, the assembly spent $5,006.31 on the funding bills.
The full assembly will meet again Sept. 27.