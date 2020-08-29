Student Senate leaders reconvened a sexual assault ad hoc committee after a months-long hiatus Friday to begin looking at shortcomings in the University of Kansas’ processes for handling cases of sexual violence.
Student Body Vice President Grant Daily, student senators and more students pitched discussion points around their own concerns and began planning initial steps in breakout groups. The groups discussed recent Title IX reforms, KU’s required sexual assault training for students, resources for survivors and more.
“The reporting process at KU is horribly broken,” Daily said during the meeting. “It really, really is in terms of the University’s response time, in terms of the fairness of these so called conduct hearings, if you even want to call them that.”
The ad hoc committee was originally created in February after Daily’s proposal to reinstate a task force investigating sexual assault was struck down by Chancellor Douglas Girod. The ad hoc committee, which was assembled by Senate, met once before spring break but did not have any formal meetings during KU’s closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Following the meeting, some attendees will begin looking into the reporting process at KU in varying scenarios, taking into consideration recent changes to Title IX by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, which limits a university’s involvement with sexual assault cases that occur off-campus.
Several students in attendance at the meeting also raised concerns about the Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access and its procedures in handling gender-based violence complaints.
“IOA should be in the victim’s corner, and time and time again they’re in the perpetrator's corner,” said Graduate Student Body Vice President Hollie Hall.
Because members from the Kansan and Lawrence Journal-World were present, concerns of making the ad hoc committee a safe space for sharing survivors’ stories came up several times throughout the meeting. Student Senate is a public body and all meetings involving Senate business are open to the public, per the Kansas Open Meetings Act.
Chief of Staff Addison Henson proposed several guidelines for the group, including one which would reserve the right to remove any individual acting disrespectfully in the group or moving the meeting to a time when the individual would be unable to attend. It would also bar members of the press from publishing certain discussion points in the meeting, as well as prohibit recording the meeting.
It was unclear whether these guidelines would be enforced in future meetings.
The Kansas Open Meetings Act does not allow public officials to move a meeting to another time “to subvert the policy of open public meetings.” It also requires officials to allow cameras and recording devices in public meetings.
Senate published the link to the Zoom call for the ad hoc meeting on its Twitter page prior to the meeting, in accordance with the Kansas Open Meetings Act.
“I certainly did invite them,” Daily said when an attendee asked why members of the press were there. “All of our meetings have to be open to everyone, especially students.”
The ad hoc committee will meet again Sept. 4 at 4:30 p.m.