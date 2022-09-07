KU Student Senate’s full assembly passed several bills, including distributing funding of the Latin American Student Union (LASU) and KU Gaymers, during the Senate’s first full meeting of the semester.
The meeting also welcomed new members to the 2022-2023 Executive Staff, who were voted into office unanimously. The positions were hired prior to the beginning of the school year. Newly inducted members include:
Samuel Sokoloff, Chief of Staff
Turner Seals, Treasurer
Zakariya Ahmed, Fund Development Director
Nathaniel James Garcia, Internal Affairs Director
Fabiana Sala, Director of Social Justice
Riley Stowers, Public Relations Director
Sadie Williams, the Student Body President, said that she is excited for the upcoming school year.
“I am really happy that all the executive staff members were confirmed tonight as well as some appointments being made across vacancies within Student Senate,” Williams said.
The assembly additionally passed a vote to allot $100 of funding to the Latin American Student Union and $1,000 allotted to KU Gaymers.
“I think that we have all of the means to have a really successful and effective year, and I’m hopeful to keep a really positive environment prioritizing the safety of our members moving forward,” Williams said.
The next full session of Student Senate's full assembly will be Sep 21.