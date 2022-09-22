Editor's Note - This article has been corrected to clarify that the Student Executive Council (StudEx) will be meeting next Monday, not the Senate Executive Council (SenEx)
KU Student Senate full assembly met Wednesday to discuss the definition of quorum, senator attendance policy and housing options for students in relation to COVID-19.
The Rights & Affairs Council held an emergency online-only council on Sunday after being unable to quorum at the prior week’s meeting, causing significant strife.
Abdullah Al-Awhad, chair of The Rights & Affairs Council, said allegedly this inability to meet quorum was due to changes made by executive powers to create a temporary definition of quorum.
“I feel very sad that an executive member would be able to control my quorum and my council. I don't feel like councils are being given their weight and their power as they used to in the past,” Al-Awhad said.
Student Body President Sadie Williams said a vote on the permanent definition will be included in the next StudEx meeting on Monday.
“The main thing that I wanted to address is, given I'm the head of the executive branch, I do feel a need to address anything that is addressing the executive branch, especially in a negative light. Because I will continue to work really hard over this year to make sure that they're transparent,” Williams said.
Another bill concerning KU Student Senate’s absence policy for senators was passed by the full assembly during the first legislation cycle of the semester. This bill, with amendments, resurfaced during Wednesday’s full assembly meeting to discuss the option of providing a hybrid format for all meetings.
Al-Awhad amended the previous bill to include the dual option for those unable to attend meetings in person.
“They can just attend online because that's how it was last year. That provided much more accessibility like for a lot of people,” Al-Awhad said.
The bill was amended by Camden Baxter, Financial Council Chair, who slated to make all Student Senate and council meetings in-person.
“We have to start requiring people to show up because the discussions are better, and one has a better experience. And frankly, it's more fun,” Baxter said.
After the amendment was made by Baxter, the bill passed 26-2. The full student assembly will continue to be live streamed on the Student Senate’s Youtube page.
Samuel Sokoloff, Student Senate chief of staff, presented a resolution to the full assembly pertaining to COVID-19 and on-campus housing. This resolution is a recommendation on behalf of the Student Senate to KU Housing to provide a personal housing option for students that test positive or are considered a close contact.
Sokoloff said this was brought to his attention by a student whose roommate tested positive for COVID-19, which left the weight of finding a place to stay on the student.
“They cannot isolate because we got rid of Naismith being isolation, and they had to sleep in their friends' dorms on the concrete floor,” Sokoloff said. “So I know, you know, some people that said the pandemic is over, two degrees subsided. But nonetheless, it's still here. It's still real. And people still have to isolate for COVID-19.”