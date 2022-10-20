Editor's note: A previous version of this article mistakenly identified the Indigenous Studies Student Association as the Indigenous Studies Student Organization. The Kansan apologizes for the error.
KU Student Senate’s full assembly met to discuss support for indigenous and Iranian students as well as next year’s KU Dining and Housing rates on Wednesday.
The Indigenous Studies Student Association took over the University of Kansas’s Student Senate as student senators unanimously passed a resolution to support indigenous students.
“Human rights work in every corner of the world starts with a precedent, a positive precedent of change. Together we are bringing about change toward a common goal to improve the lives of indigenous peoples and defend and support the rights of all people,” Yamina Sfiat, a sophomore studying Indigenous Studies, said. “This is a human rights issue.”
The resolution comes as the University announced that they were in possession of Native American bones last month. At the time, the KU administration announced their intention to return the remains and tribal artifacts to their home tribes.
A federal database from the National Park Service shows that the University currently has at least 380 indigenous remains and 554 unclassified associated funerary projects.
“The allies and the indigenous students at KU stand in solidarity and support at the necessity of returning ancestors to the rightful place of burial,” Kip Perry, a graduate student studying history, said. “These people should have never been removed from their resting place. But ignoring the requirements of federal law and continuing to disrespect indigenous communities worldwide is especially heinous.”
Senators also passed a resolution expressing support for the Iranian community after protests abroad and locally.
“The fact that KU has barely given any resources to Iranian students is disgusting,” Holle Hall, Graduate Student Body President, said. “Part of this resolution is calling for KU to stand up and get those resources for the students that really need it.”
Leena Abdelmoity, a student senator, said that she was troubled by the difference in support between the Ukrainian war and Iran’s protests. She pointed out how there was support for students during the Ukrainian war and the troubles over in Palestine.
“It's neither Islamic nor moral to impose what a woman or anyone can wear or cannot wear. That should be their personal choice,” Abdelmoity said. “This is again an issue about human rights.”
Sarah Waters, director of Student Housing, presented FY2024’s proposed housing and dining rates to senators for their support. While the Student Senate does not have the ability to control these rates, they had an opportunity to express concern as representatives of the student body.
Due to staffing and equipment issues at KU Dining, Waters presented a draft to increase the dining plan by 5%.
“We're looking at [the] cost of food and inflation, and in the last year between 2021 and 2022, costs have gone up about 8%, so that's something that affects what we can do here on campus,” Waters said.
Zakariya Ahmed, the Fund Development Director at KU, brought up the topic of removing the required meal plan.
“As someone who lived in student housing last year, I was aware of the policy where if you lived on campus in one of the dorm halls, you had to purchase a meal plan,” Ahmed said. “Are there conversations at all in regards to repealing that policy to make it more affordable for students in the long term?”
Waters said they have not yet discussed that.
The assembly voted 16-9 to support the draft, with ten abstaining.
To close the night, the assembly passed a 32-0 vote on the funding of $2000 to the 2023 Engineering EXPO as well as $985 to University of Kansas Women in Medicine event at McLain’s.
The Student Senate’s next full meeting is Nov. 2 and can be viewed online and in person.