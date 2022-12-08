On Wednesday, the University of Kansas’ full student senate again rejected a proposal to reformat representation within the body.
Back in November, a bill to amend the Student Senate constitution to reformat representation within the student assembly was presented to the assembly and failed to pass. On Wednesday, Nathaniel Garcia, internal affairs director, presented the bill again in hopes of passing it through the assembly.
The new guidelines would have given each of the schools (for example; the School of Education & Human Sciences) representation within the senate. The bill also proposed for specific cultural student groups to receive one seat each, such as the Black Student Union and oSTEM. The final group would have been several at-large senator groups, such as those who live off campus and those who live in the residence halls, and more senators by class.
After presenting the bill, there were mixed reactions within the senate.
Anthony Hudson, a student senator, said there is no need for change.
“The original legislation was created in order to match the Big 12,” Hudson said. “As some senators have already said, there is no reason to match the Big 12. I want to remind everyone that the Big 12 is just a group of schools put together to play sports. There is no reason we’re in the Big 12 other than sports.”
Student Body President Sadie Williams advocated for this bill in her speech.
“We need to change, what we have now is not working,” Williams said. “There’s this argument that we’re doing this because of the Big 12 schools, but now we look around and everyone else is moving and changing and adapting to their surrounding environment. And we’re not, and it’s not working for us.”
The bill failed 21-13.
Other items on the agenda included a bill to fund the Iranian Community Association’s end-of-year Yalda Night. This bill passed 31-0 with two abstentions.
Several changes were made to the constitution of Student Senate as well on Wednesday in an attempt to continue the restructuring of the senate.
Student Senate passed a bill to re-add the position of Public Relations Director, an executive position which would be responsible for all communications, public relations, and official correspondence. The bill passed 33-0 with one abstention.
The next bill on their agenda was to amend the student senate constitution to add gender identity and expression regulations for legislation, with the intention for most, if not all, language in bills to be gender neutral. The bill passed 31-0 with one abstention.
The next proposed amendment would provide more efficient methods of payments for current and future Student Senate employees. It asks that “the Fee Review Committee should consider the distribution of wages across the Student Senate Branches and the need for employees to conduct Student Senate duties throughout the year.”
The bill passed 31-1 with one abstention.
The Senate also voted to amend the Student Senate Constitution to create the position of Speaker of the Students Assembly. The bill would also give more independence to the Legislative Branch.
The addition of a Speaker of the Students Assembly would cultivate a safe and inclusive environment as well as ensure all legislative activities are carried out.
Currently, Student Senate has many overlapping powers and responsibilities within the legislative and executive branches. The passing of this bill would give the legislative branch more independence.
The bill passed 27-2 with two abstentions.
Senators postponed two more constitutional amendments till the spring semester, including a bill to create a Director of Justice position to administer Student Senate Courts, as well as one to place a student wage referendum question on the spring 2023 election ballot.
The Assembly will meet again next semester to start cycle eight and look towards spring elections and the fee allocation process.