Ethan Roark (left) and Niya McAdoo (right), ActUpKU's Student Senate vice president and presidential candidates, have won the election, according to unofficial results.

The University of Kansas’ Student Trial Court released unofficial results for the 2021 Student Senate elections. In total, 1,056 people, or 4.4% of eligible voters, cast votes in the election.

The Student Trial Court is required to meet to certify the election results before they are made official.

The winners in the Student Senate elections, according to unofficial results from the Student Trial Court, are listed below.

Student Body President

Niya Denise McAdoo

Student Body Vice-President

Ethan Roark

Student Senators for KU’s School of Business 

Luke Rottinghaus 

Dylan Morrell 

Evan Winden 

Freshman and Sophomore Student Senators for KU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Meg Friday 

Turner Seals 

Ainsley VanderGiesen 

Faith Lopez 

Camden Baxter 

Farzad Janjua 

Kunal Gupta 

Jana Banerjea 

Meg Farney

Gabriella Fischer 

Luke Stanford

Naomi Mitchell

Junior and Senior Student Senators for KU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Leena Abdelmoity 

Max Lillich 

Julia Stopperan 

Danielle Wolff 

Alejandro Rangel-Lopez 

Derek Dunn 

Caroline Steele 

Angela Davis 

Melisa Martin del Campo 

Vilmer Alvarado 

Alayna Raya 

Sarah Grindstaff

Student Senators for KU’s School of Engineering

Jet Semrick 

Melek Ben-Ayed 

Zachary Krause 

Derek Zhang 

Tanner Helton 

Zach Nielsen 

Dorothy Haggard

Graduate Student Senators 

Tasmin Binty 

Jenny Lorraine Nielsen 

Corban Allenbrand 

Zachary Patton 

Jonathan Rogers 

 

International Undergraduate Student Senators

Giovanna Pastore 

Thanh Tan Nguyen 

Deepak Kumar 

International Graduate Student Senator

Jessy C. Ayestas

 

Student Senators for KU’s School of Journalism

Allicyn Burns 

Keri Sengpraseuth 

 

Student Senators for KU’s School of Law

Brittany Ussery 

Brett Hallagan 

 

Off-Campus Student Senators

Sadie Williams 

Lilly Harvey 

Nathan Fulton 

 

On-Campus Student Senators 

Joshua Navarro 

 

Student Senators for KU’s School of Pharmacy 

Dustin Nelsen

