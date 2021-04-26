The University of Kansas’ Student Trial Court released unofficial results for the 2021 Student Senate elections. In total, 1,056 people, or 4.4% of eligible voters, cast votes in the election.
The Student Trial Court is required to meet to certify the election results before they are made official.
The winners in the Student Senate elections, according to unofficial results from the Student Trial Court, are listed below.
Student Body President
Niya Denise McAdoo
Student Body Vice-President
Ethan Roark
Student Senators for KU’s School of Business
Luke Rottinghaus
Dylan Morrell
Evan Winden
Freshman and Sophomore Student Senators for KU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Meg Friday
Turner Seals
Ainsley VanderGiesen
Faith Lopez
Camden Baxter
Farzad Janjua
Kunal Gupta
Jana Banerjea
Meg Farney
Gabriella Fischer
Luke Stanford
Naomi Mitchell
Junior and Senior Student Senators for KU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Leena Abdelmoity
Max Lillich
Julia Stopperan
Danielle Wolff
Alejandro Rangel-Lopez
Derek Dunn
Caroline Steele
Angela Davis
Melisa Martin del Campo
Vilmer Alvarado
Alayna Raya
Sarah Grindstaff
Student Senators for KU’s School of Engineering
Jet Semrick
Melek Ben-Ayed
Zachary Krause
Derek Zhang
Tanner Helton
Zach Nielsen
Dorothy Haggard
Graduate Student Senators
Tasmin Binty
Jenny Lorraine Nielsen
Corban Allenbrand
Zachary Patton
Jonathan Rogers
International Undergraduate Student Senators
Giovanna Pastore
Thanh Tan Nguyen
Deepak Kumar
International Graduate Student Senator
Jessy C. Ayestas
Student Senators for KU’s School of Journalism
Allicyn Burns
Keri Sengpraseuth
Student Senators for KU’s School of Law
Brittany Ussery
Brett Hallagan
Off-Campus Student Senators
Sadie Williams
Lilly Harvey
Nathan Fulton
On-Campus Student Senators
Joshua Navarro
Student Senators for KU’s School of Pharmacy
Dustin Nelsen