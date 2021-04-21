The Student Trial Court fined the KUnity coalition $200 for violating Student Senate’s election code on two separate occasions but decided against disqualifying them for the violations, according to an opinion issued by the Student Trial Court.
In the opinion, the court found KUnity violated the election code against using food or drink to campaign and committed a separate violation by campaigning after the deadline.
“The Trial Court found that the KUnity ticket committed two distinct violations,” Chief Judge Harrison Baker said in the opinion.
For the first violation, the court said KUnity violated election rules against campaigning with food or drink when they promoted a special where someone could present a KUnity button at select Lawrence restaurants or businesses and receive a discount or free food in response.
“The purpose of these button deals is explicitly to use the KUnity image (the button), to acquire food or drink at a reduced price,” Baker wrote in the unanimous opinion. “These deals are campaigning.”
For the second violation, the court decided unanimously that KUnity presidential candidate Andrew Moore campaigned after the campaigning deadline, a violation of the election rules.
“Texting group chats is an action taken to promote a candidate, especially when the text includes ‘it would mean the world to me if you would consider voting for me,’” Baker wrote. “The fact is that candidate Moore should have known the rules.”
Previously, KUnity violated the election code by submitting a campaign spending report after the deadline, meaning they now have committed three violations, which could result in disqualification. However, the court decided against disqualification.
“In total, KUnity has violated the elections code three times which, under Section 10.4, allows the Trial Court to disqualify a candidate,” Baker said. “However, this section is permissive, not imperative, and the Trial Court is not disqualifying them due to the minor nature of the first violation.”
Instead, the trial court imposed a $200 fine on the coalition, $100 for each of the two violations.
“Instead of disqualification the Court is ordering that KUnity pay the $100 fine that is outlined in Section 10.3, per violation, for a total of $200.00 in fines,” Baker said. “The Trial Court would also like to make it clear that these fines are not optional.”
The Act Up KU coalition has filed a separate violation against KUnity for failing to report the discounts the Lawrence establishments gave out as donations to the campaign, which will be heard before the Student Trial Court Friday afternoon. The court stressed future violations for KUnity could result in disqualification.
“The Court wishes to impart the gravitas of the situation whereupon another violation may cause the Court to reconsider the appropriate punishment,” Baker said.
Similarly, KUnity has filed a violation against Act Up KU for campaigning after the deadline, which will be heard Friday afternoon in a separate Student Trial Court hearing.