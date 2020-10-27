Back in May, doctoral student Hollie Hall was notified she lost her teaching job at the University of Kansas. It was a side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to job losses across the United States.
Hall, a London native getting a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies, said the job loss “was a really big source of anxiety for me.”
“That’s on top of being a graduate student alone which affects your mental health,” Hall said. “You have to work harder than you did in your undergraduate classes, and sometimes you have imposter syndrome that makes you feel like you’re not doing enough.”
Graduate students at KU are facing many challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic — from navigating teaching classes or conducting research. Many of them told the Kansan the pandemic has contributed to more mental health struggles, on top of the already abundant stress from being in graduate school.
It’s become a larger problem since the pandemic started.
A study conducted in July funded by the National Science Foundation showed that 25% of over 4,000 graduate students expressed concerns about having adequate access to food and housing, 67% reported a low well-being, and 51% worried about finishing degree requirements on time, the Chronicle of Higher Education reported.
A member of the research team told the Chronicle that the results did not indicate specifically whether those feelings were caused by the pandemic.
Hall was a graduate teaching assistant in the Humanities Program at KU. She was a GTA from 2015-2018 and again during the 2019-2020 school year. Her contract was not renewed like usual in May, she said.
With mounting stress of a change in work environment due to the pandemic and the loss of her job, Hall said she used KU’s Counseling and Psychological Services to help cope with the stress. Therapists at CAPS told Hall they saw several graduate students facing similar stress and anxiety, she said.
Sharif Tusuubira, a doctoral student from Kampala, Uganda, studying ecology and evolutionary biology, does research at KU and has to be in a lab to complete his studies.
“We can’t really work from home 100%. Our experiments happen in the lab, so you have to find time to go onto campus,” Tusuubira said. “That’s very stressful because then you’re worried about getting sick, but you have your research and you have to do it.”
Trey Duran, a second year law student from El Dorado, said among the normal stress of law school they are especially worried about entering the job market.
“It’s terrifying to go through this pandemic and then see that what was already a competitive field becomes much more competitive because of the economy,” Duran said.
Sung Il Kim, a doctoral student from Seoul, South Korea, studying educational leadership and policy studies, is studying for his comprehensive exam for his Ph.D. and has to meet with colleagues and his adviser frequently over Zoom.
Kim is also married with two children, both of which have to attend school over Zoom.
“I prefer in-person conversations, especially when talking about my dissertation proposals and things like that so those restrictions are really tough,” Kim said. “And now my kids are both in school online, so sometimes I want to go to campus or go to the library to focus on my studying, but there’s a huge fear of contamination of the virus for me and my family.”
‘Thousands of narratives’
KU researchers have already begun collecting data to study how students are making sense of their futures during the pandemic.
“We just began to be very concerned about some of the implications not just of the stressors themselves but that disruption and shifts in college life for academic identity, for people's views of their career trajectories,” said Andrea Follmer Greenhoot, professor of psychology and the director of the Center for Teaching Excellence at KU.
Greenhoot and her colleagues began collecting stories via email from students at KU, Emory University, Western Washington University and the University of Missouri early on in the pandemic. They are working to sort through the data.
“We have thousands of narratives now that we have to analyze to identify themes and map them on to different kinds of levels of identity development,” Greenhoot said.
Greenhoot said the study is paying special attention to students who are at a high risk of leaving the university and abandoning their higher education goals. The virus is a natural disaster, like a tornado or hurricane, and is a public trauma.
But unlike other disasters, the pandemic isn’t going away and the traumatic effects are drawn out over time. Greenhoot said this aspect of the trauma was similar to trauma experienced by domestic violence victims.
“It may take people that have extensive traumatic exposure, more time or distance from those experiences for the emotions to kind of calm down, and perhaps also more assistance from others, to be able to really effectively process and make sense of and recover from the negative experiences,” Greenhoot said.
Talking about and sharing virus experiences with a friend or counselor allows people to process the trauma and to make sense of the emotions that come with it Greenhoot said. People need the chance to create a redemptive narrative about the experience to better move on.
Navigating during the pandemic
Hall, Tusuubira and Kim have access to Counseling and Psychological Services for free as international students. Hall said CAPS has been a good resource for her while navigating her studies during the pandemic.
Tusuubira said while having access to therapy on campus is helpful, the process can sometimes be stressful and appointments are oftentimes hard to schedule.
“It’s a good thing that we have those services on campus, but the process is not as easy as it should be,” Tusuubira said.
Duran said leadership in the law school is spearheading mental health initiatives to provide more support to students, which they said is especially needed during the pandemic.
“It’s really hard in that hypercompetitive environment to have the vulnerability to show that you need help,” they said.