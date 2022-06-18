Robinson Center’s swimming pools have been closed to all students, faculty and staff at the University of Kansas since June 1, according to an email from University spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson.
This University’s decision to stop providing open swim hours comes both due to difficulty hiring lifeguards and due to the Department of Health, Sport and Exercise Sciences’ decision not to provide swim-related programming, according to a University press release.
Swimming and diving teams will still be able to use the pools for training, the release said.
The University made this announcement on May 17, 2022, and has not yet decided whether or not it is final.
“A decision whether to reinstate open swim hours for the academic year will be made at a later date,” the release said.
Prior to June 1, students, faculty and staff could swim at Robinson’s pools Monday through Friday from 12-1:30 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m. Open swim hours were also provided during Spring 2022 from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to KU Recreation Services’ website.
KU Recreation Services rented open swim time in the evenings from HSES, said Recreation Services Director Jason Krone. Krone said recreation services typically do not rent open swim hours in the summer.
“The numbers were never strong enough to put forth that kind of expense for us,” Krone said.
The University provided alternative swimming options in its release, including Lawrence’s Outdoor Aquatic Center and the Indoor Aquatic Center. Whereas Robinson’s pools were free for all students, faculty and staff, Lawrence’s pools charge a daily admission price of $6 for individuals ages 18-59 and $5 for those ages 3-17, as well as those 60 and up.
The decision to close Robinson’s pools comes a little over five years after Robinson Center cut its student swim hours by 68 percent due to a lack of funds, as reported by the University Daily Kansan in 2017.
In an email to the Kansan, HSES incoming department Jordan Bass said HSES no longer oversees Robinson’s pools and referred the Kansan to Associate Vice Provost for Operations Callie Long. The Kansan reached out to Long via email, after which it received an email from Barcomb-Peterson.
An assessment of health, wellness and recreational facilities will be included in a master plan expected to be complete in January 2023, according to the release.
Barcomb-Peterson did not respond in time for the Kansan's deadline to questions sent via email asking for the exact date the University will decide whether to reopen Robinson pools to students, faculty and staff and whether the University will partner with the Lawrence pools to provide free swimming for students, faculty and staff at Lawrence's pools if Robinson pools are closed to them permanently.