When Grace Awbrey walks through Smith Hall, she feels like she’s retracing her father’s footsteps. Her father was the second person to get his master’s in religious studies from KU, and he still leaves a legacy for Awbrey to follow.
Awbrey graduated last spring with a bachelor’s in religious studies and anthropology and is now a graduate student in the museum studies program.
“Smith Hall feels like my home. It’s where I spent most of the four years as an undergrad,” Awbrey said. “I feel very connected to it.”
But Irma I. Smith Hall may face demolition in 2023.
Awbrey says there is so much about Smith Hall that students don’t know about and encourages students to explore it, like the beauty of the Moore Reading Room.
The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) included Smith Hall on a list of demolition projects to be completed by the end of 2023, titling it “mission critical.” KBOR estimates the demolition would cost $650,000. KU has not released plans for the location.
The 55-year-old building is an homage to mid-century modern design and architecture on Jayhawk Boulevard. A statue of Moses sits facing a stained-glass burning bush, which was crafted by Elden Tefft to complement the building. The statue is a physical representation of the University seal. “Moses represents the humble scholar that kneels before the flame, a symbol of knowledge,” according to KU Info.
Organized efforts against potential demolition
Lawrence Modern, the Lawrence Preservation Alliance and Historic Mount Oread Friends are working to save Smith Hall, the University’s home to the religious studies department.
Tom Harper, founder of Lawrence Modern, started digging into the history and legacy behind the building. Harper pled for community support in his June opinion column for the Lawrence Times.
“The more I learned about the building and who constructed it and the architects and what has happened in that building and meeting the Smith family,” Harper said. “It’s just so real. For me to remain silent — I couldn't live with myself.”
Lawrence Modern and the Lawrence Preservation Alliance organized an open house on Dec. 3 to give community members and students a chance to hear speakers talk about the initiative to save the building.
An estimated 200 community members, alumni, family members of Irma Smith and students gathered.
Dale Suiter is one of the 11 great nieces and nephews of Irma Smith and remembers when Smith Hall was built during his childhood.
Smith was known for her generosity to organizations and schools across Kansas.
“She just wanted to help kids,” Suiter said. “There's a list three pages long of schools and other things and other people that she helped.”
He found out about the potential demolition after his daughter read about it in a paper and says he knew they had to get involved.
Suiter and his family still feel connected to the building and hope to make a deal so renovations can be made. He thinks this experience may make future donors think twice if it means their contributions will be torn down in 50 years.
Kansas Board of Regents CEO and President Blake Flanders said conversations about demolition are continuing with Chancellor Douglas Girod, and Flanders appreciates the engagement and response from the community.
Flanders said the letters and emails they receive are reported to the chancellor and his team as it is important for the Chancellor’s Office to engage with the feedback because issues are best resolved at a local level.
In June 2021, the board adopted a new policy for facilities on their campuses. KBOR evaluates a structure to determine whether resources should be put into it or if they take facilities offline and save the deferred maintenance cost.
The plans originate at the University and then come to KBOR, Flanders said. The board does not have its own facilities team, but the initiative is led by a KBOR architect who collects data and assists campuses where needed.
“I'm pleased that people are passionate about the University of Kansas and that they care about the university and their community and are providing feedback where necessary,” Flanders said. “It would be our expectation that those conversations go on at the local level and end in some type of resolution. There might not be a solution that fits everyone's needs, but those conversations go on there in the university community with the university.”
When asked if Smith Hall’s demolition is definite, Flanders told the Kansan that conversations are continuing.
Erin Barcomb-Peterson, a spokeswoman for KU said, “The University is taking a close look at data to get a deeper understanding of what the needs are in terms of space.”
The Kansan reached out to the Chancellor’s Office for comment and had not received a response at the time of publication.
What’s next?
The Lawrence Preservation Alliance sent an application to the State Historical Preservation Office for Smith Hall. In late November, they received notice that the preliminary report found the building is eligible to be put on the state and national registers.
KU would have to take the next step to complete the formal application but qualification could deem the building eligible for tax credits to help with maintenance costs, said Dale Slusser of the Lawrence Preservation Alliance.
Slusser said that a 2020 study by the Regents found that the building needs about $860,000 in renovations to meet their standards. That is about $210,000 more than the cost to demolish it, although the state may not provide money to fix the building.
The other KU buildings on the list are an entomology research lab on west campus and the facilities administration building that was demolished this past summer.
Harper is encouraging people to email the chancellor and the Board of Regents to express their feelings about Smith Hall.
“It's been a place for people to gather and ask important questions and for it to just be erased is just wrong, especially when the building is in decent shape,” Harper said.
Harper feels this may come down to a shift in philosophy that disregards the humanities and that this shift may hurt the University. The demolition of Smith Hall is just a physical representation of that, he said.
Slusser understands KU may be under a lot of pressure but hopes there will still be a deliberate and thoughtful decision.
Slusser says he is worried about the precedent this could set for other buildings on campus and was alarmed by the university’s demolition of the facilities building after having to get an override of the historic preservation qualification by the governor, he said.
“That’s a big part of why we have become so involved in this Smith Hall issue: it’s part of a pattern,” Slusser said.