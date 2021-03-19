After two student journalists at Seaman High School in Topeka, Kansas discovered their school’s namesake was a local Ku Klux Klan leader, discussions about the legacy of historical figures and whether to honor them have begun.
Last semester, Madeline Gearhart and Tristan Fangman, co-editors-in-chief of Seaman News, discovered Fred Seaman was the leader of a local KKK chapter. Both the Seaman School District and Seaman High School are named after him.
Gearhart and Fangman completed research with Amy Riley, their newspaper adviser, and Nathan McAlister, a history teacher. The article featuring their findings was published in mid-October.
“Everybody was a little bit shocked and outraged,” Gearhart said. “There was a split immediately, and a lot of social media posts about it.”
Students at Seaman High School created a petition to change the name of the school. A school board meeting was held on March 15th, where community members and students could share their perspectives. Students also protested outside of the building beforehand. The meeting resulted in a proposal for the formation of an advisory committee, which will make a decision on a name change by June 2022.
The committee will be made up of students, staff, parents, alumni, community businesses and organizations, according to a document presented during the board meeting that outlines the name change process.
“We just want to make sure that we do it right,” said James Adams, Seaman School Board President. “We want to make sure it is given some time and we do allow the community to give their input.”
Adams said that the conversation occurring in his community is also occurring nationwide, as schools named after racist figures try to move forward.
“I am 100% focused on inclusion, equity, denouncing racism and denouncing [the KKK],” Adams said. “Now we just have to figure out how to define our identity going forward.”
Lyle Griggs, a senior at Bishop Seabury Academy in Lawrence, was shocked when he learned of Seaman’s past.
“I think as Kansans, we often forget some of our racist history,” Griggs said. “We love to point to the Free Staters and the Jayhawkers, but of course, that’s not anywhere close to the full story. I was surprised by the fact that [Seaman] had escaped notice for so long.”
When Griggs was deciding what to write about for an editorial in The Chronicle, Bishop Seabury’s news site, he looked more into his own school’s namesake, Samuel Seabury.
Griggs was aware that Seabury was the first American Episcopal Bishop and a Loyalist during the American Revolutionary War. When he discovered that Seabury was also a slave owner, he wasn’t surprised. He also isn’t sure that Bishop Seabury Academy should undergo a name-change.
“I had a pretty long internal debate about this,” Griggs said. “My conclusion that I drew, is that in Seaman’s case, the decision to me is obvious since he was the leader of a white supremacist cult. That was extreme enough to me it warranted a name change.”
However, Griggs said that Seabury is among many other 18th century figures who were also slave owners. Many locations and establishments across the country are named after them, including the nation’s capital.
“Next year, I’m attending a university that’s named after a slave trader, and that university isn’t going to change its name,” Griggs said. “Schools named after KKK leaders, however, like the various Nathan Bedford Forrest Highs in the South, have mostly already had their names changed—there’s been a national reckoning over those 20th century racist namesakes.”
Griggs said there needs to be a national conversation that comes with renaming things that are named after slave owners, but in the meantime, honoring these figures should end. In order to stop honoring Seabury, Griggs suggested renaming the annual Bishop Samuel Seabury Convocation, and putting away the portrait of Seabury that hangs in the school.
Gearhart said conversations regarding the legacy of these men are important. When she researched the history of Seaman High School last year, Seaman was shown in a positive light, as the founder of the school.
“By contrast, a year later, we find out he was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, and so I think finding out those facts and putting those details out there is extremely important,” Gearhart said. “History affects the present and you want to create the most positive environment possible.”