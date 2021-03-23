A recent study of more than 18,000 college students has shown an increase in the rate of depression among students since the onset of COVID-19.
While students are accustomed to a weeklong break during the spring semester, this year is different. Instead of having students flock to Miami Beach, South Padre Island or their childhood homes, universities across the country are removing spring break in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including the University of Kansas.
Though the school’s decision to cancel spring break stemmed from its desire to keep the campus population free of the coronavirus, the lack of spring break has contributed to higher levels of academic burnout than students have previously experienced.
“I'm used to getting a break just to chill for a week, so it’s going to be really stressful with every day feeling the same [until finals],” said Dylan Rule, a junior from Roland Park.
Rule is among the many students who are struggling with a 14-week semester without any breaks. In previous years, Rule found himself able to use his spring break as a reset button, feeling refreshed for the second half of the semester. Though he is not currently experiencing any burnout, he said he anticipates it will happen in the future.
Bahozonhi White, a senior engineering student, felt like Rule regarding the lack of downtime this semester.
“As a student that's studying engineering, we have homework all the time, [and] we really don't get any breaks from it,” White said. “So, to go all semester and not just have even a free weekend where we can spend just one day not worrying about school, it’s a lot for a person to have to do.”
White also said she expected to feel overwhelmed and constantly stressed before entering the semester. Now, approaching the halfway mark of the semester, White said her understanding of course material, as well as some grades, are decreasing.
“Right now, there are some classes that I feel like I'm behind in because I’ve just been so overwhelmed with everything that it's hard to focus on school,” White said.
That feeling of being overwhelmed with school and unable to keep up with classes is something that Caitlin Stockton, a senior theater performance major, is also experiencing.
“I realized during spring semester, I’m used to having an entire week [of break], and this is gonna be rough,” Stockton said.
Stockton also said she recently had to skip her modern contemporary dance class to take a mental health day, which was due to not having a spring break this year.
Each of these students are experiencing burnout in their own ways, but they attribute it, in part, to the lack of spring break this semester.
“My personal thought is that it is always helpful to have some time to take a break to not feel that pressure [and] to do stuff that's enjoyable,” said Dr. Kara Christensen, a researcher in the psychology department. “When you're kind of going, going, going, and you don't really have as many things to look forward to, you don't really have these points that kind of delineate the passage of time, [and] that makes it a little bit harder to feel like you're making progress.”
The lack of spring break at the University this semester is a result of university administration working to limit COVID-19 from spreading among the student population. Instead of the standard week-long spring break students are accustomed to, this year’s spring break was removed, and an additional week of winter break was added.
Students' opinions about the University's decision to lengthen winter break to forego spring break are mixed. While Rule said he felt winter break was excessively long and did not need almost the entire month of January off, White expressed content with a longer winter break.
“I was feeling a little bit de-stressed from the extended winter break,” White said.
Stockton also liked that the longer winter break allowed her to work on personal projects but also noted some negatives with the length.
“I kind of got out of the swing of school stuff,” Stockton said. “I basically lost—I work three campus jobs, and I basically lost all of them for the entirety of break because everything closes.”
Entering the semester out of the school routine has seemingly taken a toll on Stockton, Rule and others. While the lack of spring break has contributed to their burnout, seeing other universities giving their students wellness days is also frustrating to some KU students.
Rule understands that the University’s decision to cancel spring break was intended to keep students safe, but he thinks having a couple of wellness days throughout the semester would have been a better alternative than nothing.
Christensen also said that she believes wellness days could be meaningful for students.
“I can't speak with the data for that, [but] my personal sense is that having days where you're not doing work or you're doing things that are meaningful to you, that are important to you, that's usually a good thing for most people,” Christensen said.
For Stockton, Rule and others, their specific departments or classes provided wellness days. Because the theater and dance department is small, Stockton said their community is very tight-knit and understanding of each other’s ongoing issues during the pandemic.
Though Stockton is grateful to be part of the theater and dance community, she thinks the University pushing for mental health days for all students should have happened, rather than leaving it up to individual departments.
“I feel like the University could have thought more about students and less about numbers on a piece of paper,” Stockton said. “You know, we're real-life human beings; we're not just a bottom line, and we're not just an enrollment number.”
Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer sent a note to university faculty at the beginning of the semester saying that one of the lessons administration learned before the fall semester is that the campus population would benefit from having a few breaks during the semester to provide mental health days. In the note, Bichelmeyer also urged instructors to check in with their students throughout the semester.
Though the University did not accept interview requests, Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, director for KU news and media relations, said the University plans to return to more normal spring and fall schedules next year, as noted in a recent email from Bichelmeyer.