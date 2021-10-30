TikTok trends and pandemic fatigue are resulting in creative and high-priced Halloween trends this year, as student excitement for social gatherings builds, University of Kansas students said.

Halloween is expected to reach a record high in consumer spending this year at $10 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. While consumer spending includes purchases of candy, decorations and activities, costumes have taken a front seat in consumer interests.

Spending on costumes this year is expected to reach $3.3 billion, with spending on adult costumes expected to be nearly half of that amount, according to the National Retail Federation.

Journalism major Reilly Moreland, a junior from Mission Hills, predicts many costumes will be popular this year due to TikTok trends, she said.

“Since the beginning of August, I’ve been seeing the trend of people going as Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio from ‘Wolf of Wall Street,’” Moreland said. “I think a lot of people will dress up as that duo.”

She’s also seen a TikTok trend of a friend group going as Disney princesses, Moreland said.

“You can put your own twist on it and get to choose which princess you want to be, which is so fun,” Moreland said. “I just saw a TikTok of a group of people dressing up as each of the Barbies from the movies. It can be very general, but you can spice it up in your own way.”

Celia Babst, a senior engineering major from Wichita, predicts ‘Squid Game’ will be the most popular costume. Squid Game is topping the internet in costume searches, according to CNN.

Spirit Halloween assistant manager Darian Koenig has noticed other costume trends taking over Lawrence, she said.

“It’s kind of dependent on what kinds of parties are happening, but I would say the biggest [costumes] are pirates,” Koenig said. “All of our pirate costumes have been going like wildfire.”

Humor costumes are also a popular commodity this season due to last-minute costume ideas, Koenig said. The most popular include Teletubbies and rats, which Koenig said is likely the result of TikTok trends.

As the COVID-19 climate has shifted from last year's concerns, students are eager to participate in the holiday festivities and businesses like Spirit Halloween have seen an influx in customers in comparison to Halloween 2020, Koenig said.

Moreland is looking forward to the holiday and being able to spend it with more people, she said.

“I think there will be more freedom around social gatherings. I’m especially excited for costume contests and haunted houses because they didn’t really happen last year,” Moreland said. “Since there are less COVID restrictions, I think Halloween will be a lot more fun this year.”

Similarly, Babst said that this year feels more guilt-free than Halloween 2020.

“Even if you celebrated Halloween the same last year, it felt like there was more guilt about being around large groups of friends,” Babst said.

Moreland is most excited about sharing the holiday with her friends this year and the memories it will create, she said.

“I love looking back on holidays or special weekends and being so thankful that I met them through college,” Moreland said. “I think spending holidays with friends is so important because you get closer with them, and it’s always such a fun time to look back on.”