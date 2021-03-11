Around two dozen students gathered around the Jayhawk statue in front of Strong Hall Thursday morning to protest University of Kansas Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer’s lack of action on BIPOC and GTA issues at KU.
Attendees included members of GTAC and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Office, with the organizers of the protest being from the Black Student Coalition. The protest was led by Black Student Coalition co-founder and president Niya McAdoo.
“We are here today to peacefully protest the recent actions that have been done by the provost’s office, KU administration as a whole, Chancellor Girod, and everyone else who has continued to be complacent in the system of white supremacy and racism on the KU campus,” McAdoo said.
The protest comes after the firing of several BIPOC faculty and staff members, changes made within the DEIB office and a proposed cut of 400 GTA jobs.
On March 5th, Bichelmeyer met with student groups, including BSC, over Zoom to discuss these recent changes. McAdoo said there has been little communication with Bichelmeyer since the meeting.
“We’ve been waiting for months to have these conversations and it took a protest for her to schedule this ‘urgent’ meeting with us,” McAdoo said.
McAdoo said that since KU is built on a history of racism and white supremacy, the entire system on how the university operates must be rebuilt.
“There has been a history on campus of black and brown students having to stand up and speak for themselves because of unfair treatment,” McAdoo said.
KU’s Graduate Teaching Assistant Coalition has also experienced broad changes administered by the KU administration. Last week, several departments received emails detailing budget cuts up to 40%, prompting GTAC to lead a protest at Strong Hall on Monday, to make a statement against the cuts.
Several student groups, including BSC, were present at Monday's protest, and in turn, GTAC stood in solidarity with these groups on Thursday. GTAC President Neill Kennedy said KU is failing on several levels when it comes to being transparent and dealing with racism.
“It’s really showcased the top-down approach by the administration, and it seems like they’re just telling us to sit down and shut up, instead of being a part of actively changing the environment on campus,” Kennedy said.
Protestors plan to occupy Strong Hall until 9:00 a.m. Friday, according to McAdoo.
“Remember that many of the systems within KU as well as KU as an institution prioritizes white supremacy ultimately,” said Mazzy Martinez, member of the BSU and co-organizer of the protest. “They don’t condemn open racism, oftentimes ignore anything that is said, like the #BlackatKU hashtag have been things that were brought to administration and ignored. Some of those things are horrifying."
This story was created in collaboration with KUJH. To view more stories done by KUJH, visit tv.ku.edu.
This is a developing story.