In accordance with the chancellor’s announcement on Friday, the University of Kansas lifted its classroom mask mandate Monday morning.
Student response to this change has been mostly positive.
“I think it’s a good thing because people have different, like, natural immunity than others and have less health concerns that make them care that much about the mask mandates,” said Contessa Farioli, a freshman studying behavioral neuroscience.
Benny Meseke, a freshman studying pre-nursing, said vaccination status is a factor that should be taken into consideration.
“If you’re vaccinated, I totally get not wanting to wear your mask, but if you’re not vaccinated, I kind of think you should still wear it,” Meseke said.
Both students agreed that lifting the masking mandate has helped them socialize with their classmates.
“I have hearing problems,” said Farioli, “So, I kind of need to read lips as I listen to people.”
“I think it’s a good ice breaker ‘cause a lot of people don’t look like what you expect,” Meseke said. “Like, I’ve had people point out my lip piercing that haven’t seen it before.”
Ryan Burns and Ewan Wagner, both freshmen studying strategic communications, were also surprised by the faces they saw beneath the masks.
“It’s kind of funny like seeing . . . my professor today without a mask on,” Burns said. “I did not imagine that was what she looked like.”
“My classes aren’t that full, so I feel fine, I think,” Burns said. “I mean, I’m excited. Just ‘cause after two years it does kind of feel like we’re finally getting back to normal.”
“It’s nice to not have to scramble around to find a mask,” Wagner said. “I think it will make life a little easier.”
However, not all students are so optimistic about the change.
Lifting the masking mandate has made Margarita Alely Nunez Arroyo, a graduate student studying American Studies, feel unsafe in her classes.
“I think lifting the mask, especially after students have been in spring break and going through different areas, is a big concern,” Arroyo said.
Some parents are also worried about the safety of their students.
Jennifer Halabi, a family medicine doctor and mother of a KU student, believes that lifting the mask mandate is premature. As a parent, she is concerned for her daughter’s health now that the classroom mandate has been lifted.
“[It] doesn’t respect the evidence that there’s still transmission going on and students will still get infected,” Halabi said.