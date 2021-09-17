About 100 protesters gathered on the second floor of Strong Hall, right outside the office of Chancellor Doug Girod, to protest the University of Kansas administration’s handling of the reported sexual assault that took place last weekend outside the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. The protest began Friday afternoon and will continue until 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, according to multiple social media posts about the 12 hour event.
Many students said they attended both protests outside of the Phi Kappa Psi house on Monday and Tuesday, but thought this protest was especially important.
“As a woman, it is still very concerning how this is still happening on our campus and nothing has been done to put a stop to it and we need our voices heard and we need administration to finally do something,” said Carlina Bogdon, a freshman philosophy major from Smithville, Missouri.
Another student at the protest said unlike the protests outside of the Phi Kappa Psi house, this one specifically is holding KU administration accountable and calling for action.
“KU administration is not doing their job and I thought by coming here it will bring attention to the issue,” said Peyton Arrington, a molecular cellular developmental biology student from Portland, Oregon. “These are the people in charge and they are the ones that can do something.”
When asked about the email sent out to the community Tuesday, Bogdon said it was not effective.
“It is really a blanket statement but they are not addressing the actual issue or putting a stop to it based off of what they told us,” Bogdon said.
Freshman Ian Todt, an applied behavioral science major from Kansas City, Missouri, said he appreciated the acknowledgement of the protesting, but wants administration to follow through with proper actions.
“I love KU and I love coming here, but I feel like there is a huge problem with alcohol and rape culture that scars the face of KU and I think it is really important to make this campus a safe place for women and all people who want to come here,” Todt said.
On Tuesday, KU and the Lawrence Police Department both confirmed they had received reports of a sexual assault that occurred outside the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house and had subsequently launched investigations into the incident. Those investigations are ongoing.