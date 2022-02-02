Despite a slower and more complex process, Study Abroad and Global Engagement at the University of Kansas is once again sending students around the globe.
“We recognize that we are in a highly dynamic situation,” said Director Angela Perryman, who has worked in the department for the last 15 years. “Navigating foreign travel restrictions and vaccine mandates has been a challenge.”
The study abroad program is constantly monitoring the state of the virus. Because of the recent discovery of the Omicron variant, program officials are hoping that vaccination rates and other protocols will allow students to continue to travel. Most of the spring programs depart in mid-to-late January. As of now, all programs are still set to go except for those in New Zealand and Australia whose borders have been closed to international travelers.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the University annually placed 1,400 students abroad with its 150 programs in 70 different countries on six continents. This dropped to 120 students in the 2020 school year because of the pandemic. All students who were abroad when the virus broke out were forced to fly home immediately.
While the program operates as a fee-supported department, the staff had to let go of two of its 17 members during the 2021 school year. Going into this semester, the program was back to 40% of its usual 1,400 students.
“We have started to see the number of advising appointments getting back to normal,” Perryman said. “For the summer term we are back to 80% of our pre-pandemic enrollment.”
Most of the programs are available again, officials say. Students can travel throughout Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa.
Despite the positive outlook, Perryman says the program is always prepared for the worst.
“We tend to make decisions about whether a program will happen or not at around 60 days out,” said Jackie Langdon, outreach and alumni communications coordinator. “Fortunately, we have not had to cancel many programs in 2021.”
Typically, KU students tend to go abroad the summer after their sophomore year or during the second semester of their junior year. Due to the pandemic, many students missed out.
Aric Antisdel, a senior business administration major from Colorado, intended on studying abroad in summer 2020.
“I was going to go to England after my sophomore year,” Antisdel said. “When it was canceled, I was devastated.”
Students whose programs were canceled were still given opportunities to enroll in classes on campus. But many never re-enrolled.
“I could have gone abroad this year, but I didn’t want to be away from Lawrence,” Antisdel said. “This is our final year. I want to finish it in Lawrence.”
While many upperclassmen missed out on the opportunity to study abroad, freshmen and sophomores have been flocking to the Study Abroad office.
“We have been presently surprised by the number of lower classmen interested in study abroad,” Langdon said. “There are a lot of students who want to travel.”
Each semester has brought new challenges and the Study Abroad staff has done what they can to help KU students travel. They work with students to find programs that are best fit for their major. Now, they are more flexible with students, allowing them to easily re-enroll at the University in case of a cancellation.
“We want to continue to find ways to identify with the KU community and express these opportunities,” Perryman said. “Our first priority will always be to keep our students safe.”