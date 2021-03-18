A group of students at the University of Kansas launched Support for Survivors KU, a new support group for those who have experienced sexual assault. The group began earlier this month after a fraternity allegedly told pledges to drug multiple women at local bars.
The founders of the group recognized a need for a student-led support group for survivors of sexual violence at KU. The group believes in giving community support to survivors and providing educational resources about sexual assault to the public.
“Once we get things going, this is going to be a great resource,” said Emilee Girard, president of Support for Survivors. “[KU's Interfraternity Council] is still working on a statement, but they have asked us to gather statistics on women being sexually assaulted to use for education.”
The group gained notoriety after reports surfaced that an unknown campus fraternity allegedly instructed pledges to drug 15 women each the weekend of March 5, leading the group to share an Instagram post to raise awareness. After Panhellenic Association leaders heard of the hazing ritual, members of the PHA community were warned to be cautious when going out.
IFC has not issued a statement regarding the allegations.
The support group is beginning by drafting bylaws. They expect once finished, the group will take off rather quickly, due to the engagement they have already received on social media.
“We created our Instagram and posted about it, and we got over 700 likes. It was good exposure," said community outreach coordinator Willa Beriker. "We are getting the word out and trying to educate people as much as we can."
The support group is unique from other organizations for survivors because it is oriented around and founded by students. KU did not previously have a support group resource like Support for Survivors on campus, although it has other resources available through the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center.
“A lot of times, people don’t know how to process [sexual assault], and we can provide a lot of mental health resources,” said Vice President Caroline Bono. “Having this support group on campus makes me feel much safer.”
The idea to form the support group originated in a class concerning women in violence, Beriker said.
“We had a huge talking session about how everyone could benefit from this, because when I went through something like this I felt like I couldn’t talk about it,” Beriker said. “But it is really beneficial to have people on your side and I want to make sure people know that it is open to both men and women.”
Further details about future meetings of Support for Survivors KU have yet to be released.