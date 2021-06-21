The Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in a dispute around whether it could limit educational-related perks made to student athletes in a unanimous decision Monday. The ruling did not address efforts to compensate student athletes for their name and likeness, an issue that the federal government and Kansas legislature have proposals to address.
The NCAA argued the rules put in place to limit educational benefits were necessary to preserve the image of amateurism in college athletics.
The ruling opens the door for football or basketball athletes to receive greater educational benefits, such as graduate school scholarships, paid internships after graduation, computers, musical instruments or other equipment for an athletes education free of charge.
The ruling, however, didn’t address the recent effort to allow for athletes to profit off their name and likeness. In March, the Kansas House of Representatives, in response to the ongoing conversation of paying student athletes, passed House Bill 2264, which allows student-athletes at postsecondary educational institutions to receive compensation for the use of their name, image, likeness, or athletic reputation.
The bill prohibits an athletic association from preventing, restricting, or imposing a condition or penalty on the student-athlete in regard to the third-party compensation for their name, image, and likeness. The state is looking at this legislation due to NCAA proposals, which seek to modernize rules for student athletes.
These third-party endorsements can be both related to and separate from athletics, and they support compensation for other student-athlete opportunities, such as social media, as long as it is within the guiding principles outlined by the NCAA board.
In the U.S. Senate, Kansas Senator Jerry Moran has introduced legislation prohibiting the NCAA from making players ineligible because they received money for their name or likeness.
“It is no secret that college athletics have grown into an increasingly profitable, billion dollar industry, however the rules surrounding athlete compensation have not been modernized,” Moran said. “The Amateur Athletes Protection and Compensation Act would create a national standard of guidelines to make certain student athletes can benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness without hurting their eligibility to compete as a student athlete.”
Chancellor Douglas Girod appeared before a U.S. Senate committee to testify as part of the hearing on compensating student athletes for their name and likeness in February 2020.
“KU acknowledges that it is a new day in college athletics, and if there is an opportunity for student-athletes to earn value from their Name, Image and Likeness, we should support them and provide reasonable guardrails that will protect them and the integrity of the game while maintaining successful educationally based athletic programs across the country,” Girod said.
The Kansan reached out to Chancellor Douglas Girod for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.