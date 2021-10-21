The University of Kansas Public Safety Office announced Thursday that the suspects who vandalized the “Native Hosts” artwork at the Spencer Museum of Art have been identified.
Four of the five panels of “Native Hosts” by Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds on display were bent and knocked loose from their posts. Shortly after the incident, the KU Public Safety Office released a photo of the suspects taken through security camera footage.
Thank you to the public for helping identify the suspects who damaged the Native Hosts artwork. The case is being forwarded to the Douglas County District Attorney for charging consideration. pic.twitter.com/jLkUFdYJOJ— KUPublicSafetyOffice (@KUPublicSafety) October 21, 2021
The museum staff removed the four panels from display to prevent further damage. The fifth panel was also stolen Sept. 29 but was returned undamaged, the Public Safety Office said.
Following the theft and vandalism, the First Nations Student Association (FNSA) organized a protest on KU’s campus outside of the Spencer Museum of Art. The leaders of FNSA called upon students, faculty and staff to work together to identify the suspects who vandalized the art.
“They are telling us they can take whatever they want and can do whatever they want to us,” Tweensa Mills, FNSA co-chair told the Kansan at the protest. “We can’t be creative without feeling degraded on land that used to be our own, and [administration] is making us feel like we don’t matter and they don’t care.”
The case is being forwarded to the Douglas County District Attorney for charging consideration, KU Public Safety said.
“Thank you to the public for helping identify the suspects who damaged the Native Hosts artwork,” KU Public Safety wrote in a tweet Thursday.