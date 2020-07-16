UPDATED, 3:07 P.M. THURSDAY: A suspicious package found on the east side of the Law Enforcement Center parking lot in Lawrence was found to be empty, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted Thursday afternoon.
DGSO does not suspect the package was placed in the parking lot maliciously, and the all-clear was issued around 3 p.m.
Traffic on Rhode Island Street resumed following the investigation.
The Olathe Fire Department and Shawnee Police Department were on the scene assisting with the investigation, according the DGSO.
ORIGINAL STORY: A suspicious package was found on the east side of the Law Enforcement Center parking lot in Lawrence, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted Thursday.
The Law Enforcement Center will not be evacuated at this time, but DGSO asked people to avoid the area. The building is located at 1199 New Hampshire St.
Rhode Island Street from 11th to 12th Street is closed while police investigate.
