After nearly 20 years of buy-one-get-one free ice cream for college students, the downtown Lawrence ice cream shop, Sylas and Maddy’s, has made the decision to end College Nights.

Previously, on Tuesday nights, KU students could get BOGO ice cream upon showing their student I.D., according to a previous article from the Kansan.

With the increasing costs of products following the COVID-19 pandemic, offering free ice cream is no longer sustainable for this business, according to an Instagram post from Sylas and Maddy’s. College Nights ended on Nov. 1.

Though this means college students will no longer receive free ice cream, the change was made to ensure that the homemade ice cream shop can stay in business.

“I’m sad about it because Sylas and Maddy’s is my friend group's favorite ice cream spot, and now we aren’t able to enjoy it the same way,” said KU junior David Obadare, Lawrence native and visual communication major.

Katie Schowe, KU freshman from St. Louis, double majoring in journalism film and media production, said that college nights ending is upsetting, since Schowe and her roommates liked to go together.

“I’m sad that College Night is over because it was one of the first places that me and my roommates went as a group,” Schowe said. “When we first moved to Lawrence, we all went to get ice cream and it was a good bonding experience for us.”

In the previously mentioned Instagram post, Sylas and Maddy's thanked students for understanding the recent end of College Nights.

“We are grateful for each and every person who enjoys our ice cream,” the Instagram post said. “Thank you for your understanding as we do our best to serve you.”