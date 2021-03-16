After a winter storm hit Texas mid-February, leaving millions of Texans without power, a remote-learning University of Kansas student was unable to contact professors or complete assignments for a week.
Frankie Reyna, junior, was at home in Austin, Texas when the ice storm hit.
“I couldn’t do school for the whole week,” Reyna said. “I couldn’t even email my teachers because without the power, we didn’t have any Wi-Fi and the cell towers were kind of iffy, so I couldn’t even use data to email.”
Reyna said she and her family were without power for seven days and did not have access to running water for four. They had to melt snow to flush their toilets but had bought provisions, such as bottled water, the week before the storm. After running water returned, Reyna said Austin, Texas was on a boil water order for a week and a half, requiring residents to boil water before consuming it to alleviate contamination.
After the seven days without power, Reyna was finally able to email her professors and explain where she had been. She then spent the next week catching up on all of the work she missed.
Though the situation was frustrating, Reyna said that some of the problems, like the roads being undrivable, were unavoidable. Texas was not prepared for such a large storm.
“We don’t have any resources to move snow,” Reyna said. “We don’t have any of that. I think it would have been pretty hard to avoid that part. I think what really could have been avoided was the power grid and water situation.”
The Office of the Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, posted various press releases online during the winter storm, responding to Texans’ concerns.
“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as ERCOT, manages the flow of power in Texas,” the release said. “Before the storm hit, ERCOT repeatedly assured the state and the public that ERCOT was prepared. Those assurances turned out to be false.”
Inside some Texas homes, the temperatures dropped to the same freezing temperatures as outside. Some Texans died from the exposure to the cold, according to the Texas Tribune and the Associated Press. On February 16, in the midst of the winter storm, at least 4.5 million Texans were without power.
Reyna said she was glad that she was home with her family while all of this was happening, despite the tough conditions.
“Our phones ended up dying here, and it was just really nice having each other here,” Reyna said. “I can’t even imagine being back at school and my family being here during all of this.”
Reyna said the hardest part was that they could not watch the news or see weather updates because they did not have Wi-Fi or power.
“There was about an hour on the Wednesday that we got power,” Reyna said. “We all just got up and plugged in everything that we could. We charged our phones, our laptops, our iPad, and watched the news for that hour and blasted the heat for that hour to heat the house back up.”
Reyna said that the Saturday before the storm was when the temperature started dropping significantly. It was the Wednesday before that when Texans were advised to stock up on provisions for seven to eight days, Reyna said.
The situation that she went through was eye opening for Reyna and reminded her of a motto she has and will continue to live by.
“I feel like even before COVID, but especially now with COVID, you never really know what someone is going through on top of everyday tasks and college stuff,” Reyna said. “I think it’s really important to sometimes take a step back and not just look at your privilege but look at how other people are living.”
Reyna decided to stay in Texas for the first few months of second semester so she could work with her mom at a local pre-school. Reyna was also able to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while at home.