Text-to-911 services are available in Douglas County, a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday. Both the Douglas County Emergency Communications Center and the University of Kansas Dispatch Center can now receive text messages sent to 911.
Tony Foster, the DGECC director, said in the press release that although this service is an important tool, people should still call 911 if possible.
“The Douglas County Emergency Communications Center recognizes this is an important service to offer in our community for those in need of help, but we also want to emphasize calling 911 should be the first resort,” Foster said. “If someone can’t safely call 911 in an emergency, they do have the ability to text us, and we hope this can help more people experiencing dangerous circumstances.”
Text-to-911 is part of a service being rolled out with the support of the Kansas 911 Coordinating Council. Foster also said in the press release that because Douglas County houses the University of Kansas and hosts such a high student population, there might be a higher utilization of the service.
“There are situations where someone might not be able to talk on the phone, so texting an emergency dispatcher hopefully will result in them getting help quicker,” Foster said. “I think people will understand as they become more familiar with it that calling is always best, because dispatchers are skilled at asking follow-up questions, gathering information to help first responders and can work on keeping people calm until help arrives.”
Texts sent to 911 can only be in English at this time, and the DGECC advises to text in simple phrases. They also advise to not send group messages, pictures or emojis.