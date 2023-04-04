As a low-income Mexican immigrant, high school senior Luis Chavez didn’t have much hope for his education. The University of Kansas Pell Advantage Grant opened new doors for him, but he’s among the last ones to get it.
Until his teacher in Newton told him about the Pell Advantage, going to the University was not an option for Chavez. His father worked as an HVAC technician and his mother worked in a factory, making less than $50,000 a year combined. However, data indicates families like his are slowly disappearing from the University.
In 2021, less than 15% of freshmen’s families at the University made $50,000 a year, down 6.8 percentage points since 2012, according to KU Analytics, Institutional Research & Effectiveness. Meanwhile, almost 59% of families made more than $100,000 a year, up 16.2 percentage points since 2012.
The University eliminated the Pell Advantage for students enrolling after fall of 2021, making it harder to afford the $10,000 tuition plus program fees that can reach more than $5,000.
Chavez graduated in 2021 and now works at a nonprofit called Revolución Educativa, where he helps high school students apply for college. He has been pushing Latino and Latina students to apply for the grant and go to the University, a decision that he said had changed his life. However, his view of the University as a valuable opportunity for low-income has changed since the University ended the grant.
“I was going to mentor some students here in Kansas City,” Chavez said. “I was like, hey, the KU Pell Advantage scholarship would be a good opportunity for you to go to college – since a lot of people don’t know about it. Before I was able to send that, I realized that they’d discontinued the program.”
According to the KU Policy Library, “the KU Pell Advantage was developed to enhance access and contribute to the diversity of the incoming, resident freshmen class.”
Dan McCarthy, a journalism adviser at the University, said that the Pell Advantage was designed to increase the diversity of the freshman class, as described in the KU Policy Library. Terminating it would logically have the reverse impact.
McCarthy, who has worked with Pell-eligible students, said students who choose not to return most commonly cite money as the reason.
“The two primary obstacles for undergraduate progression is money and mental health,” McCarthy said.
For the 2021-22 academic year, the Federal Pell Grant covered $6,895 of tuition required.
Angela Karlin, assistant vice provost for financial aid and scholarships, wrote in an email to the Kansan that the federal government plans to increase the Pell Grant’s maximum aid to $13,000 a year, which is why the University terminated the Pell Advantage. However, the Office of Federal Student Aid of the U.S. Department of Education had announced an increase to only $7,395 for the 2023-24 academic year.
Nick Stevens, interim vice provost of enrollment management, wrote in a comment to the Kansan that the University plans to offer more financial aid for students in fall 2023.
“While Pell Advantage was eliminated after Fall 21, KU is providing more need-based aid than ever before,” Stevens said. “Need-based aid investments, coupled with merit scholarships based on GPA alone, ensure prospective students from all backgrounds have access to a world-class KU education.
Chavez said the University should have waited to end the Pell Advantage until the Federal Pell Grant was increased to $13,000.
“That sounds pretty irresponsible,” Chavez said. “I don't see why they couldn't have waited to come out with this policy.”
Although Chavez has been cooperating with KU TRIO to bring in prospective students, he has been directing others to colleges in Missouri, like the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Central Missouri.
“I would love to recommend KU because I loved coming here,” Chavez said. “But, unless there are resources or reasonable aid, I cannot recommend it.”