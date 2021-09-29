The few hundred students protesting against the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity following a reported sexual assault is a scene University of Kansas alumni have witnessed in the past.
Elise Higgins, a fifth-year graduate student in Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, had seen protests play out on campus before, but never this big, Higgins said.
"I have been so impressed with the amount of people who have been mobilized to protest sexual violence,” Higgins said. "I have never seen this large of a group of activists and advocates together at one time, and it has been so powerful to watch that happen."
Since 2006, Higgins has engaged with countless people who have experienced sexual assault and rape at the hands of people in KU's fraternities.
"I think for a long time that sexual assault in college was just considered life," Higgins said.
Higgins believes that the protest is a turning point for KU undergraduates having no intentions of letting rape be tolerated anymore.
"At every step, it has been people making demands at KU which has resulted in change and not KU willingly changing on its own," Higgins said. "We would not have had the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center if it wasn't for the protests in 2014 and so on."
In recent years, sexual assault on campus has been more prevelant in media coverage about the university.
Last October, KU and the city of Lawrence were sued by a student after the student was charged with making false rape reports in 2019.
In the same month, KU conducted the 2019 Campus Climate Survey on Sexual Assault and Misconduct. More than a quarter of the undergraduate women said they had been sexually assaulted, and about 15% said they were raped.
KU was sued in February 2021 by a doctoral student who alleged that a professor mistreated her after accusing one of his other graduate students of sexual misconduct, which led to expulsion.
Angela Murphy received her Ph.D. in Rhetoric from KU in 2017 and was the co-chair in the sexual assault task force and helped the university implement recommendations like creating the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center.
"There is such a dark shadowy piece to the Greek community on KU's campus, and since my time there, they have done nothing to address that, and if it takes a thousand people showing up on their doorstep to get them to change, I am all for it," Murphy said.
When Murphy was in graduate school at KU, the sexual assault task force was created after a Huffington Post article brought attention to the Daisy Tackett case and how little punishment a man guilty of “nonconsensual sex” received.
The Daisy Tackett case was published in Sports Illustrated and compounded the attention brought to the University. Former Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little created the sexual assault task force in September 2014 to review the University's policies and procedures in cases of sexual assault, which directly resulted in the creation of SAPEC.
"It felt like the University wasn't seeing students as people, they were seeing students as a liability," Murphy said. " The chancellor and the provost needed to do more than release a statement to the campus because the situation was absolutely out of control, particularly in Greek Life at the time.”
The activism in 2014, such as the September Siblings, Black Lives Matter, and university officials not protecting victims of sexual assault, are all times that social activists felt that school officals should be doing more.
"If you are a student activist who is focused on this issue, keep going," Murphy said. "Take care of yourself and know that we remember and the alumni are behind you."
The system that allows rape culture to continue must be torn down, Higgins said.
"I know how angry people are at this moment and we should be angry," Higgins said. "But we should keep in mind that it's not about one person or one fraternity, it's about a bigger system that we have to tear down and build something new in its place."