The City of Lawrence received over $1 million dollars in CARES Act funding to providing safety to the city staff and Lawrence community members, and an additional $3.4 million for economic recovery of local Lawrence businesses.
The CARES Act is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security Act. It was a stimulus package created by the federal government near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Douglas County was allocated $24.9 million in funds for cities in the county, according to the Douglas County news release. On Sept. 9, Kansas approved the county's plan for COVID-19 aid and economic support.
The $1.4 million allocated toward the city will be geared towards initiatives like a campsite for homeless community members and sanitizing stations downtown, according to a news release.
“[The] campsite will provide the unsheltered homeless with access to a socially distanced personal campsite,” said City of Lawrence spokesperson Porter Arneill in an email to the Kansan.
The campsites will have tents, sleeping pallets, restrooms, laundry facilities, secure storage lockers and food in a managed environment, Arneill said. The campsites will be surrounded by fencing to ensure residents’ privacy and safety.
Residents will be screened to determine their physical and mental health, and will be assessed on how willing they are to follow the code of conduct expected for all residents.
Funding will also cover Lawrence Public Schools’ socially distanced learning and other forms of economic support.
Douglas County will notify all of the funding recipients and distribute the money accordingly, according to the news release. The funding needs to be spent by Dec. 30, and the county will be responsible for tracking expenditures and ensuring requirements are met.
Downtown Lawrence Inc., an organization whose main goal is to preserve and promote downtown Lawrence businesses, received $450,000. The funding is to provide small business grants to locally owned retail, professional and personal services.
Breaking news for local retail and service businesses in Douglas County - Downtown Lawrence, Inc. received $450,000 in CARES grant funding to support small businesses in Douglas County impacted by COVID-19! Applications open Sept. 23rd at noon. Info here https://t.co/8C2LhW0quw pic.twitter.com/FkFgYfWuah— Downtown Lawrence (@downtwnlawrence) September 22, 2020
The funding will cover personal protective equipment like plexiglass shields in front of cash registers, said Sally Zogry, executive director of Downtown Lawrence Inc.
“Maybe [a business] had to close their doors and do delivery instead,” Zogry said. “So they have to bump up their website so they can do online sales to stay open.”
To apply, business owners must fill out an application. According to Downtown Lawrence, the business must be a locally owned and retail store, it must be in good standing and it has to have operated since March 1 or plan to operate before Dec. 31.
The first round of applications is open until Oct. 9 and the second round is open for 13 days starting Nov. 1. After that, Zogry said Downtown Lawrence Inc. will distribute the rest of the funds by Dec. 30.
Zogry said retail has been significantly affected by the coronavirus because of the stay at home order issued in March.
The funding is prioritizing women, minorities and veteran-owned businesses because they are underrepresented as business owners, Zogry said. The grant will also be geared more towards locally owned independent businesses rather than a locally owned franchise.
“There have been so many changes for businesses, sometimes on a daily basis,” Zogry said. “These funds are to support and reimburse some of the expenses lost so that [business owners] can focus more on their cash flow, marketing and maintaining their inventories.”