One week ahead of the election, Charles Cook, political analyst and editor of The Cook Political Report, discussed how young voters can decide who to vote for, President Donald Trump’s chance at reelection and the U.S. Senate race at a virtual campaign event hosted by the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics Tuesday night.
Charles Cook, a political prognosticator, founded The Cook Political Report, an independent and non-partisan political newsletter, in 1984. Cook is also a political analyst for the National Journal Group and NBC News.
Cook spoke with Dole Institute director Bill Lacy in a virtual campaign discussion where students could ask questions.
An audience member asked Cook how young voters can understand which candidate is right for them.
“It’s understanding that truth and justice in the American way is never entirely in one party,” Cook said.
He also suggested young voters turn off cable news and read and study history.
“Don’t vote for anybody that would not be willing to sit down and talk with people in the other party,” Cook said.
Another audience question prompted Cook to talk about how powerful partisanship has become in U.S. politics.
“I think it’s the parties becoming ideologically sorted out, so rather than having a center left party and a center right party, we now have a left party and a right party. And then it’s reinforced by redistricting, creating sort of partisan ghettos on each side that are just made up of primarily partisans,” Cook said.
Cook said partisanship and the Electoral College will never allow a third-party candidate to win an election. He said the Electoral College is here to stay and that it will continue to enforce a two-party system.
Cook said the best predictor of whether a president is going to be reelected is their job approval rating. Trump’s first two years in office were the lowest job approval ratings of any president in the post WWII era, Cook said, and in his third year he had the second worst job approval rating.
“I think the handling of the coronavirus — it was like somebody was already on somewhat thin ice, it warmed the ice and made it thinner and thinner and thinner, as far as I can tell it broke through at the first debate,” Cook said. “That’s when people hit the mute button … I don’t know that it’s been a winnable race since that point to be perfectly honest.”
Cook said people should be paying attention to the fight for control of the U.S. Senate. He said he believes the Senate race has a better chance of being right on the edge than the presidential race, citing that about 69 million people have already voted, and the president is down nationally by nine or 10 points.
Cook said there may or may not be a declared winner on election night, but if not, he said to pay attention to how Trump does in swing states.
“If [Trump] comes up short in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin — the night’s over,” he said.