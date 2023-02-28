The University of Kansas and the KU Alumni Association hosted the grand opening of the Jayhawk Welcome Center on Monday, Feb. 27, a new recruiting tool for prospective students.
The new Welcome Center is to greet upcoming students to the University and show them the best it offers. This includes the traditional campus tour, a two-story video board, and a 360-degree virtual experience of landmarks that showcase the campus experience.
“By starting off the campus visit in the Jayhawk Welcome Center, we can show prospective students and their families the best KU has to offer,” Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, Director for News and Media Relations, said. “And with interactive video displays, they can experience aspects of KU life that they would not see on an ordinary campus tour — for instance, a football gameday on the Hill or graduates celebrating around the campanile.”
In a press release, Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said the Welcome Center will let students “experience many aspects of KU life that they would not see on an ordinary campus tour.”
“The Jayhawk Welcome Center helps KU create a campus visit that no other university can match,” Girod said. “Through our state-of-the-art video displays, prospective students can experience many aspects of KU life that they would not see on an ordinary campus tour. They also can see stories highlighting the research and innovations of our faculty and students, along with the achievements and service of Jayhawks around the world. The entire experience powerfully conveys what it means to be a Jayhawk.”
According to Barcomb-Peterson, fundraising for the new Welcome Center began six years ago, and more than $29.4 million was raised by private gifts for its construction. Many students think the money could’ve been spent elsewhere.
“I think the fact they can pour all this money into a welcome center for new students but have yet to fix a campus-wide wifi issue for current students is very telling of where KU’s priorities are,” Audrey Barnes, a freshman studying business management, said.
Alana Richey, a sophomore studying psychology, also agrees the money could’ve been spent to improve other aspects of campus.
“I think there are definite benefits to the new Jayhawk Welcome Center, but the money spent could’ve been better spent elsewhere,” Richey said. “There are many buildings and classrooms on campus that could use renovations and touch-ups. I’m not super upset about the new Welcome Center, but the money could’ve been put to better use.”
Addressing concerns about the Welcome Center's usability for current students, Barcomb-Peterson said that the Welcome Center would give current students more opportunities with the Alumni Association.
“The center includes spaces for KU and community events, along with dedicated space for leaders on the Student Alumni Endowment Board,” Barcomb-Peterson said. “In fact, the Alumni Association’s programs for current students and alumni have expanded dramatically since the Alumni Center opened in 1983 — especially through the growth of the Student Alumni Network and the Jayhawk Career Network.”
The idea of the Welcome Center project was based on the fact that the population of U.S. high school seniors are steadily declining due to the reductions in births from the Great Recession of 2008, according to the Alumni Association website.
“Tuition is more important than ever for public universities like KU,” Barcomb-Peterson said. “Although we've been able to hold tuition flat for four straight years (2019-2022), going forward the university needs to recruit more students, and having a showpiece like the Jayhawk Welcome Center helps us put our best foot forward.”