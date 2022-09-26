Sara Dykman visited The Raven Book Store for the second time during her career as an author on Saturday to promote her book “Bicycling with Butterflies” and celebrate The Raven’s 35th anniversary. She spoke about her 10,201-mile bicycling experience following the monarch butterfly's migratory path.
In March of 2017, Dykman began her journey in Central Mexico on her 1989 Rockhopper bicycle. Over the next eight-and-a-half months, Dykman averaged around 60 miles a day to complete her route from Mexico to Canada and back.
“A bicyclist will go out for a 50-mile ride, but they'll do that after work. Or they'll do that on the weekend before they go to whatever the rest of their life entails,” Dykman said. “So I had all day, and I took all day, and I went slow. I think I went like 10 miles an hour.”
Dykman averaged about one-and-a-half monarch sightings a day. She said there were some days that she did not see a monarch, but that was all part of her journey.
“Something I said a lot was, ‘I didn't need to see a monarch every day; I needed to see the people that can help the monarch.’ And like literally every single person I saw from mile zero to mile 10,000, every single person could help. And that's like, pretty extraordinary,” Dykman said.
Along the way, Dykman stayed with 68 families. Most of the families were strangers to Dykman, but they had heard of her journey and passion for the monarch butterfly and offered her a place to stay. She visited 50 schools that she gave presentations at along the way.
“I would meet someone on the side of the road, and then they'd share it with their friends,” Dykman said. “And then I go to someone's house who had spent 20 years gardening for monarchs and was super invested and super passionate, and then they would connect me to someone else. And yeah, it was beautiful.”
It wasn’t until Dykman had already started her journey that she decided to write “Bicycling with Butterflies,” which explores her journey and the world through the perspective of the monarch Butterfly. That book was published in 2021.
“When you train your eyes to see the world through the lens of the monarch, you discover that the world has stolen a lot from the monarch. And that a lot of it is going to take a lot of work to share and give back,” Dykman said.
While traveling alone, Dykman said at times, she became depressed and frustrated, which is the reason she decided to write her book.
“I don't own land. So my part in this whole picture is just to be the voice of the owner. I can speak on my behalf. And so if I could write a book and reach more people, then that is part of the solution,” Dykman said. “And so I was kind of like, ‘I'm gonna write this book, and I don't care if anyone reads it, you know, I just need to write it.’ And it's worked out.”
Dykman presented at The Raven on Sept. 17 to celebrate the book store’s 35th anniversary.
Danny Caine, majority owner of The Raven, said he was excited to welcome Dykman back. She is one of nine literary authors that The Raven hosted during September to celebrate its anniversary.
“We had teamed up with Monarch Watch, a virtual event with Sara, closer to when the book came out. And it was by far the most successful virtual event we've ever done. There were 1,200 people in the audience,” Caine said.
When Dykman was planning her bike route, she reached out to Monarch Watch to help create the best route. Dr. Orley "Chip" Taylor assisted Dykman in her endeavor.
Taylor founded the non-profit research program at KU in 1992, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month. Dena Podrebarac, Monarch Watch Milkweed Grant Coordinator, said Taylor intends to retire next year as the director of the program.
To recognize this anniversary, Courtney Shipley, the Mayor of the City of Lawrence, declared September as the “Month of the Monarch.”
Monarch Watch has created several programs over three decades, including the waystation program, which has become popular across the nation.
“We also have a waystation program, where if you have a butterfly garden that specifically has milkweed in it, you can register it as a monarch waystation. And it helps raise awareness about monarchs,” Podrebarac said. “You can get a sign and put it in your garden. And there are over 40,000 monarch waystations across the country now.”
In the fall of 1992, Monarch Watch created a tagging program. The process of tagging involves identifying the sex of a monarch butterfly and placing a sticker on their wing, which is entered into a database.
Monarch Watch held its annual tagging event Saturday at the Baker Wetlands. Podrebarac said the event was a success.
“Normally, you have to purchase a tagging kit and do it on your own. But at this event, you get to do it for free,” Podrebarac said.
Tagging plays an important role by collecting data of a single monarch butterfly. It helps scientists to look at migration and population patterns.
“One scientist alone could tag, you know, a couple 1,000 monarchs or whatever. But when you get lots and lots of people involved all across the United States, well, then you can get some really good data,” Dykman said.
While the monarch butterfly is not an endangered species, according to the Monarch Joint Venture, the species has seen a decline in population of more than 70% in the past two decades.
Dykman said there are ways members of the Lawrence Community can help the monarch butterfly. She said the most important way is to plant milkweed and nectar plants.
“We live in a world where it's so doom and gloom. There's so much like nihilism, and I feel it. But then it comes this little butterfly that's like, actually you can do something. And it's achievable,” Dykman said. “And it's a fact it's achievable in an hour, just plant some plants and milkweed. That's their only food.”
Monarch Watch has a Milkweed Market, which allows customers to buy milkweed native to their area. Monarch Watch also has a Free Milkweed program that can be applied for by restoration projects, nonprofits and schools.
Dykman also presented at Lawrence High School on Thursday. Lisa Ball, AP environmental science and advanced biology teacher, reached out to Dykman earlier this year to ask if she would speak at the high school.
“It was amazing. So, you know, high schoolers can be a tough crowd. But I feel like, like she said, if you just reach one or two people, it can really make a difference,” Ball said. “And they hear from me all the time. So it's always great to hear from somebody who's made this into an adventure, not just a teacher.”
Ball said she started growing milkweed in her classroom last year, and she is excited to plant a large pollinator garden this week at the high school.
“So hopefully, they're, you know, learning that every little thing that they do can make a difference,” Ball said.
Making a difference in the life of the monarch butterfly is something that Dykman said she hopes to continue to do on her book tour.
“I feel like the monarchs are just guiding me still. I'm still following them in different ways,” Dykman said.