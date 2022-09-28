Student Senate Finance Council Chair Camden Baxter proposed a new bill at Wednesday’s finance council meeting with the intent to restore the campus-wide New York Times subscription.
The proposed legislation comes after Baxter said Samuel Sokoloff, the Student Senate chief of staff, received complaints about the cancellation of the subscription. Baxter proposed Student Senate pay for the subscription using reserve funds.
“We received a lot of angry emails and people upset about that,” Baxter said. “And so, after getting some turnover issues resolved in which we weren't entirely sure what the status of the Student Senate reserve was, we now know that we are in possession of over $300,000.”
Baxter said this reserve is an accumulation of leftover Student Senate funds from past fiscal years. The subscription costs $12,896, Baxter said, and will be accessible to university students and staff.
“Finance in the Constitution has the power, and the sole power I should add, to allocate money from the reserve, which is our bank account where money that hasn't been sent goes to. And I should note that this isn't like an annual accumulation,” Baxter said.
The proposed bill was passed unanimously in the finance council. It will be voted on at the next cycle of Student Senate’s full assembly, which will be held next Wednesday. The vote must receive a two-thirds majority to pass.
“A bill to fund the New York Times, that is a big deal. We have a chance to be a part of something that tangibly affects every single person at this university. So I'm looking forward to that,” Baxter said.
The council also passed funding for Health International KU, totaling $100, and $158.57 in funding for the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).
Two other funding bills passed the Finance Council but will need to receive a two-thirds majority vote at the next cycle of Student Senate full assembly. Those bills include $1,000 each for the Ecology & Evolutionary Biology Graduate Student Association and KU Bowling.