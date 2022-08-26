KSL Capital Partners has acquired the iconic Oread hotel as their first investment in the Midwest, the Denver-based company announced on Aug. 18.
The Oread is located adjacent to the Kansas Memorial Union and is regarded as a landmark building for the University of Kansas and Lawrence. It currently houses 99 rooms and nine condominiums.
In the press release, the company cites the proximity to the University and Lawrence’s attractions as key interest points into the purchasing of the hotel.
In the statement, Tom Barker, managing director of Mission Hill Hospitality, said the purchase of The Oread allows for growth in the education market.
“This acquisition presented a unique opportunity to expand our portfolio geographically in a major education market with high demand, offering unparalleled proximity to the University of Kansas,” Barker said in the statement.
The company plans to convert three of the condominiums into hotel suites. According to the statement, they also plan to renovate guest bathrooms, update furnishings and improve event and public spaces.
Mission Hill Hospitality plans to rename The Oread to “Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton" along with the physical changes.
Mission Hill Hospitality did not respond to additional questions by the time of publication.