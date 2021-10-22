Yik Yak is back. The anonymous location-based social network popular among college students has relaunched for the first time since 2017 after new owners purchased Yik Yak in February. Since returning to campus in August, some University of Kansas students said they have downloaded Yik Yak and use it daily.

Yik Yak facilitates a feed of posts from anonymous users within a five-mile radius. Users can post, upvote, downvote and comment on yaks (posts).

By 2016, just three years after launching, Yik Yak was used by students on more than 2,000 college campuses, according to NPR. Before shutting down in April 2017, Yik Yak was infamous across the country for being the medium in which users could anonymously post hate speech and cyberbullying, especially on high school and college campuses, according to NPR.

In 2015, neighboring University of Missouri’s student body, specifically its Black student body, was targeted in violent threats through the Yik Yak app. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Yik Yak read, “I’m going to stand my ground tomorrow and shoot every black person I see.” A similar yak posted around the same time read, “Some of you are alright. Don’t go to campus tomorrow.” Hunter M. Park, a former Missouri University of Science and Technology student, pleaded guilty to making the threat, according to case.net.

While the redeveloped Yik Yak app still allows anyone within a five-mile radius to post and read anonymous messages, the new owners are committed to “making Yik Yak a fun place free of bullying, threats, and all sort of negativity,” according to the Yik Yak website.

KU sophomore and elementary education major Emma Nizami of Pueblo, Colorado said she thinks the majority of people within her five-mile radius, otherwise known as a ‘herd’ in Yik Yak terms, are above spreading negativity.

“There’s a negative side to the whole anonymous thing because you can just say whatever you want, and you know, sometimes those can be negative things,” Nizami said. “I haven’t seen those on the hot feed page.”

While there are some negative yaks, most users do not engage with the negative posts, Nizami said. Yaks that are heavily upvoted are featured on the ‘Hot’ feed section, compared to the ‘Recent’ feed section.

Community guardrails for the new Yik Yak says that anyone who bullies, uses hate speech, makes a threat, or posts anyone’s private information can be immediately banned from Yik Yak. Yik Yak encourages users to downvote posts that violate the community guardrails; once a yak reaches five downvote points, the yak is immediately removed from the feed, according to Yik Yak.

“Yik Yak used to be a lot worse, a lot more toxic,” Jack Troll, a KU mechanical engineering junior from St. Louis, Missouri who uses Yik Yak daily, said.

Troll used Yik Yak in middle school, and said that he has seen a huge improvement in the way Yik Yak mediates posts.

Negative yaks get downvoted quickly, according to political science and national defense intelligence major Zach Connor, a junior from St. Louis, Missouri.

“There's always gonna be those people that say [bad] stuff but usually those get downvoted pretty fast, either that or they get removed either for having too many downvotes or it violates Yik Yak’s guidelines,” Connor said.

While Troll said he hasn’t seen the bullying of individuals, rather the bullying of organizations such as Greek Life, Connor said he has seen yaks targeting specific individuals.

In hopes of keeping its commitment to combating hurtful yaks, the new Yik Yak provides Mental Health Resources and Stay Safe Resources on its website.

While KU students have seen negative sides to Yik Yak, Nizami, Troll and Connor all said their favorite part about Yik Yak are the humorous yaks. The three students also said they have kept up with current events on KU’s campus through the Yik Yak app, such as the fire reported at the Chi Omega sorority last Saturday.

“It's really like those big events [that] are on campus and everybody hops on board and then everybody's talking about it,” Connor said.

During the Phi Kappa Psi protests last month, Troll said he saw Yik Yak users promoting and spreading the word about when and where the protests would be. He said he also saw negative yaks about the protests as well.

“You saw the negative side of that too, some people just trying to make jokes out of it,” Troll said.

All three KU students agree that the app allows KU students to connect with one another, even though it may be an anonymous connection.

“I've seen people just like having full on conversations in the comments and everything and I feel like if you post good yak, then people will like it and it’ll start bringing people together,” Connor said.

Nizami said she feels connected because she sees that a lot of people in her herd shares similar thoughts as her. She also likes how students can find help through the app.

“It's just funny when people are like, ‘Hey, anyone want to study for this exam or something?’ Like they could find each other through it,” Nizami said.

While Nizami and Troll do not post yaks, Connor has created his own segment on the app, which he calls ‘Yak Attack News.’

“It's news, but it's satirical comedy,” Connor said.

Connor was inspired by the Yik Yak Weatherman segment and decided to create his own, which he partially attributes to his interests in news and communication studies, but admits it is mostly for fun. Connor posts his segment about three times throughout the day. He always starts his yak by saying, ‘Yak Attack News here.’

One of Connor’s yaks reads: “Yak Attack News here, for you people that are not from the Midwest or are just stupid, we have things called tornado sirens that are tested the first Monday of every month. #PSA.”

The new Yik Yak said its return is due to the fact that Yik Yak believes “the global community deserves a place to be authentic, a place to be equal, and a place to connect with people nearby,” according to the Yik Yak website.