Students activists at the University of Kansas plan to continue pushing for the campus to close following a strike Monday. Organizers were shown support by professors and graduate teaching assistants.
Students who participated chose not to attend their in-person or online classes to make a statement toward administrators to call attention to rising coronavirus cases at KU. A petition created by JLF calling for the closing of KU’s campus also reached nearly 700 signatures.
JLF President Azja Butler helped organize the strike and said the group was supported by many people on campus.
“A lot of our participants received really great feedback from their professors, with them either canceling class in solidarity with the strike, or letting their students know that they support them,” Butler said.
JLF also planted miniature flags on the lawn of Strong Hall on Monday as part of the strike. Orange flags represented 546 COVID-19 cases at KU as of last week, and 100 white flags represented an estimate by JLF of the increase in cases since then.
Students had various reasons for participating in the strike. Patrick Bircher, a senior majoring in microbiology and political science, chose to strike because he agreed with JLF’s demands on the petition and wants KU to safely close.
“The two demands that really resonated with me were universal exit testing for students, because it could be a big issue when everyone goes home, as they risk bringing it back to their community,” Bircher said. “I also think making sure that employees receive pay through the rest of the semester is incredibly important, as there’s a number of students who rely on those jobs to pay for college or rent.”
Abbi Dougherty, a junior majoring in English, didn’t attend class because she wants KU to switch entirely to online classes.
“I’m not a fan of online classes, but I want to do my part to make it safer for others,” Dougherty said.
Dougherty worked for KU last semester, and spent two weeks after spring break checking students out of the dorms.
This semester, Dougherty is working in the KU Bookstore, where she comes into contact with fewer students than normal. However, she said there are a lot of changes that need to be made so more people can feel safe.
“I think that the opinion of wanting to close down campus is kind of unpopular, but I think that a lot of students know that it’s the right thing to do, they just don’t want to because it’s a difficult choice to make,” Dougherty said.
Another JLF demand is to provide housing for students, should the campus close and they need somewhere to live.
“I think last semester a lot of students were thrown for a loop because they either didn’t have perfect home situations or Wi-Fi was inaccessible,” Butler said. “Being displaced from your home is a very hard thing to go through, especially when you’re just a college student figuring things out.”
Bircher said activism isn’t going to be a one-time thing for other students like him, and he wants to continue the conversation surrounding the closing of campus.
“We’re planning on having more dialogue with GTAC and other university organizations to see ways that we can unite and be a unified front to keep everyone safe,” Butler said. “This isn’t just a bunch of students wanting to skip class and be reckless, this is about our health and our safety.”
Last semester, as COVID-19 cases rose across the country, KU canceled all in-person classes after spring break, and started online classes March 23. Students were subsequently sent home, as student housing was shut down to all students except those who expressed a need to stay in their living arrangement on campus.
Over the summer, KU announced its decision to reopen campus for the fall and released a document detailing their plans for the reopening of campus. This document included information regarding testing protocol and what student population density would look like in the fall.
In June, KU released its Protect KU plan. The plan laid out expectations for campus activity and included policies for increased sanitation and distancing. These expectations were based on information from the Centers for Disease Control, as well as local health organizations.
On Sept. 3, JLF issued its call to strike on Labor Day.
“The last time the campus closed, KU had 0 COVID-19 cases,” a tweet from the organization read. “The current number of COVID-19 cases at KU alone stands at 546. Despite overwhelming concerns, campus re-opened.”