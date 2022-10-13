Following a historic summer in which Roe v. Wade was reversed and Kansans voted against an amendment that would allow the state to restrict abortion rights, reproductive access for people everywhere has shifted. For those working to provide abortions, each day presents new challenges, and the Kansas Abortion Fund is one of the places to get help.
The fund helps Kansans seeking abortions to secure the necessary funding. The group started as a phone tree in Lawrence in 1996 and is still run by seven volunteers.
If someone goes to any of the five abortion clinics in Kansas and cannot afford a procedure, the fund can pay that clinic directly. Sandy Brown, president of the fund, says there are two criteria to get financial assistance.
“If a KU student was pregnant and they went to Planned Parenthood in Kansas City and expressed that they needed help, they have to show that they’re a Kansas resident and they have to demonstrate financial need,” Brown said.
Brown added the fund will help any Kansan, regardless of where their appointment is — even outside the state.
“We’ve had many Kansas residents who have needed to go to Boulder or Albuquerque for an abortion that is 22 weeks or later,” Brown said.
Another reason Kansans might travel to another state is because appointments are booked for months. Patients from Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas are flooding into Kansas, following the implementation of restrictive abortion laws in those states, according to a KCUR report.
The fund paid for a little over 390 abortions in 2021 and is on track to exceed that number this year — 393 abortions have already been paid for in 2022, Brown says. An abortion procedure can cost up to $750 according to Planned Parenthood, but this excludes any additional travel expenses.
“We’ve seen a large uptick in donations since the leak of the Roe decision on May 2, and when Roe fell a month later, we also saw an uptick,” Brown said. “Some of these donations aren’t big, some people give a recurring donation of $5 a month; it’s fantastic.”
Planned Parenthood Great Plains (PPGP) operates across four states, with Kansas as the only one where abortion is legal. Anamarie Rebori Simmons, the agency’s head of communications, says she’s seen some patients travel more than 10 hours for an appointment.
At Planned Parenthood, patient navigators help people through the abortion process, working closely with abortion funds as well.
“They will help patients secure appointments, find travel in terms of bus tickets, gas cards, lodging and then cover the cost of any procedure or appointment,” Rebori Simmons said. “Even with that assistance, it doesn’t remove the fact that people are having to take time off work, find childcare, all of those barriers that are now in place because so much of our region is without access.”
Since September 2021, more than 6,000 PPGP patients have received aid from abortion funds, Rebori Simmons said.
Gretchen Ely is a professor of social work at the University of Tennessee and has extensively researched access to reproductive healthcare. Working with abortion funds and their data has made up a large part of Ely’s work.
Abortion funds have been around for a long time, serving as a grassroots response to the barriers created by restrictive abortion policies, says Ely.
“Obviously there’s going to be a response after something happens like the Dobbs case and the fall of Roe,” Ely said. “Some of the funds have had to close down, like in Texas, because they were worried about the legal implications of even providing information for people. But some have opened up.”
Ely’s research found that from 2010 to 2015, 20% of people who received aid from abortion funds were between the ages of 11 and 19 years old. More than 50% of people were in their 20s, and 60% of patients already had children.
The constantly changing environment has forced abortion funds to be fluid in their response, Ely said.
The Kansas Abortion Fund will continue its mission, Brown says, as it’s aware of the inequality of reproductive rights in the United States.
“We recognize that a lot of times people who can’t fund their abortions are marginalized people,” Brown said. “They may be people of color, they may be students, they may be immigrants. We try to help people who don’t have the funding because we consider this basic healthcare.”