The Underground will close for the remainder of the fall semester due to a loss of revenue, University of Kansas Director of Dining Jim Schilling said in an email to the Kansan.
Schilling said the Wescoe Hall food court closed due to a lack of traffic and revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The last day of operation for the semester was Sept. 25, according to a sign posted on the door of the Underground.
“The Underground has seen a drop in sales of about 80% this fall,” Schilling said. “We were losing thousands of dollars every week.”
The decision to move some classes online reduced the number of people eating at the Underground and drove the decision to temporarily close it, Schilling said.
“There is next to no traffic on campus currently due to the academic schedule and structure of classes related to COVID-19,” Schilling said.
While the Underground will close for the rest of the semester, the CoffeeHouse located near the Underground will remain open and “there will be a sizable selection of food items” during regular operating hours, Schilling said.
The Underground joins two other dining locations to be closed for the remainder of the fall semester. The Impromptu Café at the Kansas Memorial Union and the Mortar and Pestle Café in the KU School of Pharmacy are both also closed for the fall semester, according to the KU Dining website.
The DeBruce Dining center recently closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, but it reopened Sept. 28, according to the KU Dining website.