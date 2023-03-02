Eating disorders among students at the University of Kansas have almost doubled within the past three years.
Prior to COVID-19, around 20 percent of University students had some type of an eating disorder, Mari Thomeczek, a doctoral student in the clinical psychology program, said. Based on the Center for the Advancement of Research on Eating Behaviors’ (CARE Lab) most recent eating disorder screening, 32 to 40 percent of University students have eating disorders.
According to the CARE Lab, college students are an at-risk group for eating disorders. With this week being Eating Disorder Awareness Week, the Kansan reached out to professionals and students with experience to discuss why eating disorders are prevalent on campus.
Influence of Pandemic on eating disorders
Thomeczek said the increased number of students with eating disorders after COVID-19 might be due to increased online time, anxiety regarding health and social isolation during and after lockdown.
“A lot of literature points to social media and just increased time on screens,” Thomeczek said. “That can play a role as well as just a general increase in stress and anxiety about health and society.”
Junior Ainsley Vandergiesen, who is studying behavioral neuroscience, is a student whose binge eating disorder became prevalent during the COVID-19 lockdown.
A binge eating disorder is defined as having recurring binge eating episodes without any compensatory behaviors, Thomeczek said.
“Within a period of two or three months of isolation, I had gained 60 pounds,” Vandergiesen said. “Not only was I depressed all the time because of the social isolation factor, but there wasn’t much else to do than sit at home and eat junk food.”
The repercussions of glorifying disordered eating
Self-comparison and social pressures, which can lead to increased stress about someone’s own body, can play a large role in an individual's eating disorders, Thomeczek said.
“The social pressure to have certain body shapes and body sizes is a huge thing that people bring to treatment in terms of what they’re concerned about,” Thomaczek said. “A lot of times people only compare themselves as people that they think are better off than them and overlook the diversity of body shapes and weights and sizes.”
Veronica Cochran, a freshman studying biochemistry, said that her eating disorder was prompted by societal expectations and pressures.
“Society has a lot of expectations, especially for young girls, to look a certain way or be a certain way,” Cochran said.
Cochran noticed that disordered eating and skipping meals seem to be normalized in plenty of college students, ultimately causing her to develop anorexia nervosa.
The National Eating Disorders Association characterizes anorexia nervosa as weight loss, difficulty maintaining appropriate body weight, and, in many cases, distorted body image and restricting calories.
“I feel like everyone I know, to an extent, normalizes eating disorders and the behavior that goes along with it,” Cochran said. "It made it easier to justify [not eating] in my brain, like, they only eat one meal a day, so you only need to eat one meal, that’s totally fine.”
As Cochran loses weight due to her anorexia nervosa, she has realized that more people compliment her on her appearance, making it difficult for her to change her eating habits.
“I know I have an eating disorder, it’s a thing, and it exists, but it messes with my head the way it is glorified,” Cochran said.
Kaya Taylor, a sophomore studying secondary education, experienced similar compliments when she was underweight due to one of her past eating disorders, bulimia nervosa.
“Family members would comment and say, ‘You’re so small, I wish I could be as small as you,’” Taylor said. “Nobody commented like that when I was at my normal weight.”
How genetics and family history play into eating disorders
Eating disorders are genetically and biologically based illnesses, Sonakshi Negi, a doctoral student in the clinical psychology program, said. An individual with a family history of mental illness is genetically predisposed to an eating disorder.
Cochran’s eating disorder was largely impacted after seeing her mother treat herself poorly by giving into diet culture.
“She had a lot of self-hatred for herself, and I think that rubbed off on me,” Cochran said.
Her mother’s eating habits formed the thought that food is either good or bad, and there’s no in-between, Cochran said.
However, just because an individual has a genetic predisposition for an eating disorder doesn’t entail that they will develop an eating disorder, Negi said.
“A genetic predisposition can sort of act as like the launching pad,” Negi said.
There are other factors like stress, trauma, food insecurity, excessive exercising and big life transitions that can lead to an eating disorder in a predisposed individual.
Long-term physical effects of eating disorders
Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, according to the CARE Lab’s website.
Negi suggests the high mortality rate is due to an individual’s body being malnourished, which opens doors to many other health concerns like cardiovascular complications, electrolyte imbalance and gastrointestinal issues.
There can also be serious effects on bone density, dental erosion, cognitive functioning, fertility issues and kidney issues, Thomaczek said.
Even in recovery, Taylor has circulation and fatigue issues that she suspects result from prolonged malnutrition from her eating disorder.
“You’re depriving your brain of nutrients. Especially at [a young age] for a longer period of time, it’s going to have negative consequences,” Taylor said.
It’s important to understand that malnourishment can happen at any body weight and cause issues across various bodily systems, Thomaczek said.
“There is hope”: Resources around KU
Eating disorders are a treatable illness, Negi said.
“There is hope, and there is support,” Negi said. “There are resources out there.”
The CARE Lab has a treatment branch called the Center for Overcoming Problem Eating, better known as the COPE Lab, where there are a variety of treatment studies involving students who are currently suffering from an eating disorder.
“Our largest treatment study is called Best-U. It’s an eleven-week, guided self-help treatment for eating and body image concerns,” Thomaczek said. “Participants kind of work through that treatment material on their own time and then also meet weekly for about 25 to 30 minutes with a treatment coach.”
For students interested in participating in COPE Lab’s treatment studies, call 785-864-8830 or email cope@ku.edu.
The University’s Counseling and Psychological Systems (CAPS) can assess those struggling with eating disorders to determine the severity of the eating issue, Eric Lowery, outreach coordinator for CAPS, said.
“Eating disorders often require specialized treatment that may require medical intervention and/or working with a dietician,” Lowery said. “If that is the case with a KU student, CAPS staff will help the student with a referral to an appropriate resource.”
If you or someone you know require more immediate help, call or text 988, or go to 988lifeline.org. CAPS also provides a 24/7 support line that students can call or text through the MySSP app.