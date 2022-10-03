On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Academic Policies and Procedures committee held a meeting to discuss the future of the Holocaust and Genocide Studies certificate program.
The request to discontinue the program came from within the Jewish Studies department in conjunction with the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences to streamline the department. Dr. Renee Perelmutter, the director of the Jewish Studies program, said that the request to discontinue the Holocaust and Genocide Studies certificate is indicative of a larger trend across the college.
“We saw last year a whole bunch of these certificates discontinued in other departments,” said Perelmutter. “The students prefer minor options as a rule to certificate options.”
Reasons for discontinuing the Holocaust and Genocide Studies certificate came down to a lack of student interest and logistical difficulty in completing the certificate. When compared to students completing majors and minors in Jewish Studies, the number of students completing the certificate were significantly smaller.
“We don’t have student interest in this degree program. Only one student ever completed this degree,” Perelmutter said.
Logistical issues also explain the certificate’s unpopularity—a small number of courses count towards the completion of the certificate, and it is difficult to schedule them.
“[The certificate] required some courses… which were infrequently offered,” Perelmutter said. ”This provided a barrier, whereas when students take a minor, they can easily take any number of courses from Jewish Studies and the program can be more easily tailored to their interests, including their interests in Holocaust and Genocide.”
Ben Eggleston, associate dean of Humanities and Interdisciplinary Studies for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, addressed concerns about the impacts of the possible discontinuance on the Jewish Studies department.
“We don’t anticipate that the discontinuance of this undergraduate certificate will result in any changes to the number of faculty or staff that we employ in any connection related to the Jewish Studies program,” Eggleston said.
Furthermore, the other degree and course offerings of the Jewish Studies department will remain available for students.
“This will not affect any of our offerings in the Holocaust which we have in [the] Jewish Studies program,” Perelmutter said. “The students are able to continue enrolling in Holocaust courses and doing Holocaust-focused research as well as do a Holocaust-focused minor where most of the students have been actually going.”
The email notification of the request for program discontinuance, sent out on Sept. 20, caused some shock and confusion across campus. Sadie Williams, student body president, communicated these feelings at the meeting.
“[I heard sentiments of] the original message being jarring from student feedback,” Williams said. “The original message… didn’t really provide any context as to what the program discontinuance meant or what the processes looked like.”
University Senate President Dr. Ani Kokobobo, the person in charge of notifying the campus of the request, addressed these concerns.
“We are required to notify everyone at a very specific timeframe, and we have to be really objective… I want to say that I’m sorry people felt jarred by that. It’s a work in progress,” Kokobobo said.
Regardless of the fate of the Holocaust and Genocide Studies certificate, Perelmutter stressed the continued importance of Jewish Studies in the wake of rising antisemitism.
“This is the time to learn about the Holocaust,” Perelmutter said. “This is the time to learn more about the challenges that we face as a community, as a diverse community of learners and teachers and staff on campus… On campus, our whole community is affected.”
The Academic Policies and Procedures committee will be voting on the discontinuance of the Holocaust and Genocide Studies certificate within two weeks. The recommendations will then be sent to the University Senate, provost and chancellor.