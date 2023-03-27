March marks three years since COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and the effects of the pandemic on learning and health are still prominent on campus today.
“COVID-19 is still present on campus, and we continue to see students daily who test positive for the illness, some of them for their third or fourth time during the pandemic,” Dr. Graig Nickel, Watkins Health Services medical director, said.
However, the current volume of students with COVID-19 is much less than what the University of Kansas saw in March of the last two years. Based on Watkins’ saliva test data from the past year, Nickel estimates that there were four times more positive COVID-19 results at this time last year than there are currently.
Watkins still requires masks inside the building, which it plans to maintain for at least this next week until they confirm a change to a mask-optional policy, Nickel said.
“We think this is important to protect students, our clinical staff, and the greater KU community,” Nickel said. “We are confident that wearing masks can help prevent some illnesses when someone is sick or around others who are sick.”
If students are feeling ill, Watkins now offers a nasal swab test that identifies COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Influenza A and B with results on the same day, Nickel said. The test is not free but costs students less than if they tested at other clinics and can possibly be covered by insurance.
The pandemic has affected not only the physical health of students but their mental health as well. Since the start of COVID-19, students have shown heightened mental health issues, academic distress, poorer well-being, and stalled identity exploration and development, Andrea Follmer-Greenhoot, director of the Center for Teaching Excellence, said.
“[Students] may not be coming in with all the skills we typically expect,” Follmer-Greenhoot said. “They have a set of expectations for their classes that are based on both the online learning experience and the high levels of flexibility that was offered to students right after COVID.”
Through speaking with faculty at the University and universities across the country, Follmer-Greenhoot determined that the number of students who stop engaging in class is larger than it was pre-pandemic.
However, COVID-19 and online learning have created positive changes to the learning environment at the University of Kansas.
“I think the adaptations we all had to make during the pandemic have had an enduring effect on some instructors’ approaches,” Follmer-Greenhoot said.
Instructors seem to have a greater awareness of student mental health concerns, greater flexibility, and greater focus on learning experiences that help students understand the relevance of what they are learning.
“All of [these approaches] are associated with better and more equitable student learning and success,” Follmer-Greenhoot said. “The pandemic prompted a lot of terrific teaching innovation.”
Follmer-Greenhoot thinks students today have a greater interest in studying things that matter while also being eager to interact with each other and their instructors.
[Many students seem] hungry to learn things that will make a difference in the world,” Follmer Greenhoot said. “To me, those are really good things and things that instructors can build on in their teaching.”
For more information about COVID-19 procedures on campus and testing information, visit Watkins’ website.