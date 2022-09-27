With over 300,000 followers on TikTok, 63-year-old evangelical Christian campus preacher Cindy Smock “Sister Cindy” found her way to the University of Kansas on Monday.
For over four decades, Sister Cindy has been traveling all over the United States, visiting college campuses with the mission of spreading the ideals of Christianity to college students.
“Jesus said go and tell all the world and preach the gospel to every person,” Smock said.
Smock gained fame on TikTok where her catchphrase “ho no mo” went viral, gaining popularity for Smock because of her sermons.
“I like to say TikTok did not make Sister Cindy,” Smock said. “But one day, a student said Sister Cindy made TikTok.”
In a nod to her popularity, the hashtag #sistercindy has received over 194 million views on TikTok. On TikTok, users shared videos of their experiences with Smock on college campuses. Jennifer Gutiérrez, a sophomore from Olathe, said she had learned about Smock through social media.
“I saw and learned about her through social media. My friends from other schools would post about her,” Gutiérrez said. “That’s how I learned who she was and what her beliefs were.”
Smock preached for a crowd that filled Wescoe Beach through the busiest hours during the school day. Several Student Affairs office members showed up to watch and help with “crowd control.”
“It’s interesting, though, because there’s a lot of stuff she says people don’t agree with it, and everyone just kind of plays along,” Carolina Nañez, a sophomore from Olathe, said.
During her public sermon, Smock led the students through a group prayer and hosted her famous “Sister Cindy’s Slut-Shaming Show.” Some students said that her methods were abhorrent.
“Seeing her preach in person was honestly surreal. I’d seen her all over TikTok for a few years now, but seeing her in person solidified the fact that she was a real human being,” Megan Hansel, a freshman from Springfield, Missouri said. “But slut shaming is absolutely the wrong way to go about anything. If you want women to feel empowered, teach them about their value as people.”
Smock focused mainly on the actions of women during her sermon. She emphasized that the women on campus were not just earning a degree in engineering or journalism.
“Some of you ladies are here to major in oral sex,” Smock said. “Ladies, do you even have a working brain cell?”
She then spent over 30 minutes “slut-shaming” the crowd, mainly focusing her attention on women.
“Besides football, the University of Kansas is good at having sex with over 10 people a week,” Smock said.
Madison Cromer, a freshman from Andover, said that she believes that Smock’s sermon had no purpose.
“I felt like she really wasn’t preaching. She was just talking about how women are easily tempted and just a lot of yelling of random stuff,” Madison Cromer, a freshman from Andover, said. “But hey, at least she’s not a ho no mo.”
Although men were not the main target of the sermon, they were not left unscathed by her words. As a demonstration, Smock asked for a volunteer and pulled a man up in front of everyone. She inquired about whether or not he had sex.
“Are you a virgin because you don’t want it or because you can’t get any?” Smock said.
She performed a “virginity test” on two students, asking them about their sex lives in front of a large crowd. She asked them absurd questions such as, “Have you had a penis in your vagina?” and “Have you ever had lesbian sex?”.
As she continues to tour college campuses and spread her message of being a “ho no mo,” Smock hopes her message is being heard by the younger generations.
“So many more young people are considering God. So I spend a lot of time messaging, answering messages, and I try to answer all my messages,” Smock said. “I do a ho no mo zoom bible study every Sunday night. The next step, I hope, is revival.”
Throughout October and November, Smock will continue her Brother Jed Memorial Tour honoring the passing of her late husband.