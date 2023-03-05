Tornado season is here. For some students, that is nothing to worry about, but for students new to the University of Kansas and the Midwest, this time of year is brand new.
Kellen McGowan, a first-year interior architecture major at the University, says he is from the Chicago suburbs, so tornadoes are uncommon.
“My biggest concern is a lot of people don’t know KU’s tornado procedure, so if one hit, I feel like there would be a lot of confusion,” McGowan said. “I’d assume [the procedures] are in place, and we are prepared, but I haven’t seen them.”
John Stipetich, an emergency management specialist at KU Emergency Management, said the University has many procedures for various weather emergencies.
“Days before a severe weather event our office monitors forecasts from the National Weather Service and send updates to our campus partners,” Stipetich said, “When we see storms coming our way we monitor their progress and the impacts they could have on campus. We maintain close contact with the NWS office in Topeka and our local partners at Douglas County Emergency Management.”
Stipetich also said that along with several procedures, the University also has an Emergency Management Plan that acts as a guide for responding to an incident that impacts the campus.
Jillian Rodrigue, deputy director at Douglas County Kansas Emergency Management, said that they start working on preparing for these disasters “well before they happen.”
“Every year we review, and every five years we have to rewrite a local emergency operations plan,” Rodrigue said.
The emergency operations plan covers the different agencies' roles and responsibilities during a disaster.
Rodrigue said every jurisdiction would have its own protocols. The University’s protocols, for example, will be different than other jurisdictions in the county.
“The University is going to have very specific things on campus that facilities might do, that law enforcement might do, your communications center may do, and the City of Lawrence has something very similar,” Rodrigue said.
Stipetich said that before a tornado even gets close, they want students and staff to pay attention to the weather forecast.
“If you receive notification of a tornado warning, be it from outdoor warning sirens, the Emergency Public Address System, weather radio, or a notification on your phone, get inside and get to a place of shelter as soon as possible,” Stipetich said.
Stipetich said that they would not sound the all-clear through the EPAS. He says the best way to know when it's safe to leave shelter is when the NWS' tornado warning expires.
“We suggest having your phone handy to read the alert or listen to a weather radio if you have one,” Stipetich said.
Jack Rokey, a first-year marketing major, says he believes the school is very prepared if a tornado comes through.
“We’re in Kansas. This must happen all the time,” Rokey said.
Rokey said he feels confident in knowing what to do in the event of a tornado being from Kansas himself, but also because of the warning procedures posted in the dormitories.
Douglas County Emergency Management has staff on call. On a day when there is tornado weather coming, they will take staff and volunteer spotters to go out and give reports as to what the weather is doing.
Rodrigue said that her department is responsible for activating the outdoor warning sirens for the entire county. However, they are not responsible for activating the University’s internal alert system on campus.
“That is something that’s activated very specifically because [the University’s] fire alarms can be voiced over,” Rodrigue said.
Rodrigue said the tornado sirens would activate only for the area under the warning. Rodrigue suggests that your first instinct should be to find somewhere safe to take shelter if they were to sound.
“[The sirens] basically tell you that there is a threat, the threat is imminent, it's close by, and you need to take action, and you need to get inside,” Rodrigue said.
After a tornado passes, the aftermath can be devastating and even fatal. Stipetich said that the first priority is the health of people on campus and preventing any more injury or damage.
“We won’t put students or employees back into buildings or on campus if it is not safe to do so. This may include working with campus partners and faculty to utilize remote learning tools or alternate locations wherever possible to keep classes, research, and campus operations running to their fullest potential,” Stipetich said.
It is a scary time of year, but everyday people are watching, practicing, and planning for any possible contingency that could affect the lives of the University faculty, staff and students.