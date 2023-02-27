Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the bills this article covers were heard last week, not this week. The Kansan regrets the error.
Transgender students at the University of Kansas may be without gender-affirming resources soon as the legislature continues to introduce bills placing these resources at risk.
Last week, legislators held hearings at the Kansas statehouse for four bills threatening transgender Kansans' rights.
HB 2238, also cited as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” requires interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic teams to be strictly designated by “biological sex” and bans transgender women in K-12 and college from playing on female-designated sports teams.
The bill was passed out of the House Committee on Education and moved on to the Kansas House of Representatives on Thursday, Feb. 16, after 98 testimonies opposing the bill and seven testimonies in favor of the bill were heard.
Among those 98 opponents was Kyle Velte, associate dean for faculty and professor at the KU School of Law. Although Velte did not attend as a representative of the University, her research focus is on LGBTQ+ civil rights.
“If this bill were to become law, it would exclude young transgender athletes from these important opportunities for physical, cognitive, and emotional growth, as well as stigmatize these youth in the eyes of the entire community by sending the message that you don’t belong,’’ Velte said.
Although the Kansas State High School Activities Association only reported two transgender students in extracurricular activities this school year, this issue is a priority for many Republican representatives.
SB 180, also cited as the “Women’s Bill of Rights,” legally defines biological sex, defining a female as “an individual whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova” and a male as “an individual whose biological reproductive system is developed to fertilize the ova of a female. This bill bars transgender individuals from “biological sex” designated spaces such as bathrooms, crisis centers and domestic violence shelters.
SB 12 criminalizes gender-affirming care for people under the age of 21, which is the majority of students’ ages at the University of Kansas. However, this bill was nixed and replaced with SB 233.
SB 223 still bans individuals under the age of 18 from receiving gender-affirming health care but allows for individuals that received gender-affirming care before they were 18 years old to take civil action against the physicians that treated them, rather than charging physicians with a felony as SB 12 outlined.
HB 2376 prohibits city and county nondiscrimination ordinances that are more restrictive than the Kansas Act Against Discrimination, which does not protect the LGBTQ community.
Iridescent Riffel, a University of Kansas graduate student and activist, has closely followed the recent anti-trans legislation in Kansas. After attending two of the hearings this week, Riffel said she is quite nervous that these bills will pass, citing the Republican majority in the Kansas legislature.
This recent legislation is especially important to Riffel, as she received her gender-affirming health care from Watkins Health Services. Riffel said that 17 and 18 year old students are directly affected by all of these anti-trans bills, but SB 223 puts these students at risk as many transgender students leave home and need to receive gender-affirming health care.
“What all these bills send is a message to the trans community that we don’t belong, and I want to impress that we do, and you should be able to be yourself without having to worry about a politician taking those rights away from you,” Riffel said.
Riffel also claimed that she and other members of an LGBTQ+ activism coalition almost were not allowed to submit their testimonies for the hearing of SB 223, due to what she claims was a trick by Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee Chair, Senator Beverly Gossage (R-De Soto). When SB 12 was replaced by SB 223 at the 11th hour, many of those who could have testified were already at the capital opposing HB 2238. Riffel views this as a deliberate attempt to keep opponents of SB 223 from testifying.
Senator Gossage did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
After having worked at other universities, Ash Wilson, director of the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity at the University, believes that the University provides more resources for transgender individuals than other universities. However, if the recent series of anti-trans bills were to pass, the bills would directly affect gender-affirming and mental health care, living spaces on campus, activities, sporting or otherwise.
“If these bills were to pass, there would be a direct impact on trans students. Current research says that access to gender-affirming care, like hormone therapy, is literally life-saving,” Wilson said. “Trans students experience disproportionate rates of mental health concerns, including suicidality. Accessing gender-affirming care is suicide prevention.”
Wilson also said that the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity would never stop serving transgender students, as they provide services that would not be affected by the legislation, such as their transgender closet and chest binder program.
“Even if the legislation were to pass, we would still find ways to support trans students,” Wilson said.
In response to the recent anti-trans legislation, a spokesperson said that the University would work with legislators to understand the potential impact recent legislation will have on the University.
“As KU follows the many bills making their way through the Kansas Legislature this session, we continue to work with Legislators to understand how these could impact our institution and our community,” KU spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said.
The four bills heard in the Kansas statehouse are not the end for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Kansas. In addition to the four bills heard last week, the American Civil Liberties Union is tracking six other bills in Kansas that affect the LGBTQ+ community.
Representative Heather Meyer (D-Overland Park), Senator Mike Thompson (R-Shawnee), Representative Adam Thomas (R-Olathe) and Senator Renee Erickson (R-Wichita) failed to respond to the Kansan’s questions about the recent legislation after multiple attempts to contact them.