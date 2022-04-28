University of Kansas Facilities Services will be selling tulip bulbs on Friday, April 29th at the facilities warehouse starting at 9 a.m.
The tulips, which were grown around campus in beds in front of various buildings like Budig Hall and Strong Hall, will be sold in lots of ten for one dollar each, cash only. Buyers are required to bring their own bags to transport the flowers. Flowers will be sold until they are gone.
The facilities warehouse can be found at 1851 Westbrooke St., Lawrence, KS 66049.