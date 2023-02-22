Fulfilling career-long goals, two University of Kansas debate teams have qualified for one of the country’s most competitive collegiate debate tournaments.
Kansas MS, consisting of seniors Mickey McMahon and Michael Scott, and Kansas PS, consisting of seniors Jimin Park and Jet Semrick, both received first-round at-large bids to the National Debate Tournament based on their regular season performances.
Semrick said that qualifying for the NDT represented a long-term goal for the pair and that they hope to perform well at the tournament.
“This has been a goal for Jimin and me since we were freshmen, so it’s been amazing to see our progression from then to now and be recognized by first-round voters,” Semrick said. “We knew we wanted to be in this position at the end of last season, and I am glad we were able to accomplish our goals.”
The teams received the bids after being ranked as two of the top 16 teams in the country by the NDT national committee, automatically qualifying them for the end-of-season championship.
Director of Debate Scott Harris said that the program's achievements could be attributed to Kansas’s high standards and sustained support for the team.
“It is those standards and ongoing support that attracts students to the program, that motivates them to achieve at a high level, and that provides them the opportunities to compete on an even playing field against the best and brightest debaters in the country,” Harris said.
These qualifications continue a long history of success for the University's debate program, including having qualified teams to the NDT for 56 consecutive years, having NDT semifinalists in the past four seasons, and winning the tournament in 2018.
This coming weekend, three KU teams will compete at the NDT District 3 Qualifier for their own chance to qualify for the tournament. The 2023 NDT will be held at Wake Forest University from March 31 to April 4.