Two fraternities, Phi Delta Theta and Phi Gamma Delta, had their registered organization status removed Tuesday by the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards at the University of Kansas due to several violations of the Code of Student Rights and Responsibilities. Included among the violations for both fraternities was hazing.
Both fraternities are sanctioned until the spring of 2027.
This is not the first time Phi Gamma Delta has been sanctioned by KU. The fraternity was warned in 2019 for Hazing and Organizational Responsibility. Phi Delta Theta has not had any warnings in recent years, according to the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.
William Draper is the listed president of Phi Gamma Delta on the chapter’s website and the KU Interfraternity Council’s website but told the Kansan otherwise and declined to comment on the expulsion of Phi Gamma Delta.
Other members of Phi Gamma Delta and members of Phi Delta Theta did not respond to immediate requests for comment. University administration has not yet commented on the two fraternities’ removal.
This story is developing and will be updated.