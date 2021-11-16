Two male students from the University of Kansas have been charged with felonies for the alleged theft of a panel of the “Native Hosts” artwork originally displayed outside of Spencer Art Museum.
Twenty-two year old KU students Samuel C. McKnight and John W. Wichlenski, were formally charged with theft of property services that are of a value of at least $1,500 to $25,000, according to the Douglas County booking log.
The exhibit, titled “Native Hosts,” by artist Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap, was installed outside of the museum. One of the pieces was reported to have gone missing in late September, several weeks after four pieces were vandalized, and this is the felony McKnight and Wichlenski have been charged with.
The initial vandalism was by two individuals on Sept. 4., the Kansan reported. In October, KU Deputy Police Chief James Druen said these two men had been identified.
KU police has yet to release the names of the two individuals related to the vandalism, but the charging consideration was forwarded to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, Druen said.