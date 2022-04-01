The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of two men after a chase that went through the University of Kansas’s campus and caused the KU Public Safety Office to warn faculty, staff and students to avoid Memorial Stadium on Friday.
At 1:21 p.m. a KU Alert went out asking members of the community to stay away from Memorial Stadium, the home of KU’s football program.
“Possible armed suspect reported near Memorial Stadium,” the alert said. “Avoid the area until further notice.”
About 30 minutes later, the warning was lifted and an all clear was given.
In a statement to the Kansan, George Diepenbrock, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said that the warning was in relation to two suspects deputy sheriffs were chasing.
“Just after 1 p.m. Friday, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy while attempting to investigate a vehicle observed the driver of a green Honda Accord leave the area and fail to signal a turn,” Diepenbrock said. “As the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the driver then fled from the deputy while near 10th and Missouri streets.”
That chase went through West Campus Road, and eventually led to Memorial Stadium, Diepenbrock said in the statement.
“Two suspects eventually abandoned the car in the 1300 block of West Campus Road. Both suspects fled on foot, and officers were able to take one into custody near a residence on West Campus Road,” Diependbrock said. “The driver was apprehended after a foot pursuit that ended near Memorial Stadium.”
The statement also said that a weapon was found when the people were searched.
“Deputies did locate a BB gun from a backpack a suspect discarded while fleeing on feet, but no other weapons were located,” Diepenbrock said. “No injuries were reported.”
A statement from Deputy Chief James Druen of the KU Public Safety Office confirmed PSO officers helped with the chase.
“Today, officers with the KU Public Safety Office responded to the area of KU Memorial Stadium to assist the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office with a foot chase in the area,” Druen said. “Officers had been informed that the subjects were possibly armed and that someone may have fled into the stadium. Police cleared the area, and all suspects are in custody.”
One suspect was identified as Clinton Dubray, 29. The other suspect’s identity was not available at the time of publication, although he was also confirmed to be a 29 year old male residing in Lawrence.