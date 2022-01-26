Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies took two people into custody and are currently searching for a third suspect after a stolen vehicle pursuit on Wednesday.
The stolen vehicle was spotted by deputies and took off after an attempted stop, according to a press release released by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies followed the car around southeastern Lawrence, until the suspects took off on foot in the 800 block of West 22nd Street.
The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who experienced or avoided collision due to the pursuit, or sustained property damage related to the pursuit, to call them at 785-843-0250.