Democratic U.S. House of Representatives candidate Michelle De La Isla discussed her background and answered questions from voters at a rally in Lawrence Sunday night.
About 100 people gathered to hear De La Isla, who's running to represent Kansas' second district, speak at the South Park gazebo, with everyone wearing masks and social distancing.
Several people spoke ahead of De La Isla about her qualifications and why they support her.
Alejandro Rangel-López, a University of Kansas sophomore and vice president of Kansas Young Democrats, Lawrence Board of Education member Carole Cadue-Blackwood, campaign volunteer Marlee Bird and Kansas State Sen. Tom Holland all gave opening remarks before De La Isla addressed the crowd.
Cadue-Blackwood said De La Isla understands the challenges voters face because she’s experienced them firsthand.
“She will continue to fight for and empower marginalized communities in Washington,” Cadue-Blackwood said.
De La Isla, who’s currently the mayor of Topeka, discussed her past and what led her to a career in politics. She’s experienced both homelessness and domestic abuse, she told the audience.
“My life was not easy,” De La Isla said. “I am obviously not the demographic of a typical politician in Kansas.”
Because of all that she has experienced, De La Isla told the crowd she will not forget about their struggles if she is elected.
“I will stand up for you,” De La Isla said. “Every single policy decision impacts a life.”
After her speech, De La Isla took questions from audience members.
On Nov. 3, De La Isla will face Kansas State Treasurer and Republican candidate Jake LaTurner in the general election. The seat is currently held by Republican Steve Watkins, who lost to LaTurner in the primary election.